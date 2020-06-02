James Spader’s 10 Best Movie Roles, Ranked (According To RottenTomatoes)

Everyone knows and loves James Spader today for his roles in television series like The office, Boston Legal, and of course, The blacklist, Who just finished his seventh season.

RELATED: Blacklist: Top 10 Reddington Heists

But Spader has been acting since the 1980s and has appeared in some of the most notable films of the 1980s and 1990s. Known for portraying eccentric characters who don't fit the mold well (much like Raymond Reddington), Spader is wanted by his ability to captivate the public and fully immerse himself in paper. But what were your best? Here are his top 10 movie performances, according to RottenTomatoes.

10 Baby Boom (1987) – 75%

This 1987 romantic comedy is rated Spader 10th The best performance to date. Launched during the 9 to 5 era of female empowerment, she starred Diane Keaton as J.C. Wiatt, a career woman who thrives on her demanding job but leaves no room for romance or relaxation. That is until she ends up being responsible for the little boy of a deceased cousin.

Spader plays Wiatt's power-hungry young apprentice in the advertising business, who begins to take over a large account and knocks her out of decisions when she's too busy caring for her son.

9 9 Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – 75%

You may not even have realized this, but Spader played Ultron in this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. Not only did it provide the voice for the character, but it also acted out the moves using motion capture technology.

Although his face was never seen on camera, this role is among Spader's best. He demonstrated that even as the voice and gestures of a terrifying AI robot were able to showcase his tremendous talents.

8 Secretary (2002) – 76%

This erotic romantic dramatic comedy is totally strange but also wonderful. It stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as the submissive secretary of a dominant lawyer, played by Spader. While working together, they also participate in various BDSM activities.

RELATED: The Avengers: 5 Reasons Why Age of Ultron Is An Underrated Sequel (And 5 Why It Was Bad)

Naturally, Spader's character, E. Edward Gray, is quite eccentric and begins to get excited by how obedient he is. It's the kind of movie that would never fly today, but viewers clearly loved Spader's nuanced performance.

7 7 Pretty in Pink (1986): 77%

One of the most iconic romantic comedies of the '80s, starring Brat Pack actors like Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy, along with Spader in a supporting role. He played Steff McKee in this movie about coming of age, the wealthy and arrogant boy who liked to intimidate and harass others.

Like many thugs in real life, McKee was secretly insecure and in love with Andie (Ringwald's main character), angry that she had rejected his advances.

6 6 Wall Street (1987) – 78%

Another hugely popular movie from the '80s, which saw a remake in 2010, this Academy Award-winning movie about the busy stock market and business world starring Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, and Daryl Hannah.

Who Was Spader? He had a small role as Roger Barnes, who was related to one of the main partners of a corporate law firm and was instrumental in influencing some of the bad decisions that stockbroker Bud Fox (Sheen) made in the film. Fox eventually joined forces with a rich and ruthless corporate attacker named Gordon Gekko (Douglas).

5 5 The landlord (2014) – 81%

One of the newest movies on Spader's resume, this 2014 historical drama is set in the Midwest of the 1850s and had a star-studded cast including Hilary Swank, Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer, John Lithgow and Hailee Steinfeld together with Spader.

RELATED: Chris Evans' Top 10 Roles Outside of the MCU, Ranked (According to IMDb)

Directed by Tommy Lee Jones and based on the 1988 Glendon Swarthout novel, Spader's character was Aloysius Duffy, a hotel owner who ends up being killed. It was a small but shocking role in the movie.

4 4 Lincoln (2012) – 89%

Nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including one for Daniel Day-Lewis for playing President Abraham Lincoln (who won), this 2012 biographical historical drama is another that saw Spader in a supporting role.

The Republican Party operative William N. Bilbo, who was sent to prison, released by Lincoln, played and lobbied for the Thirteenth Amendment to abolish slavery.

3 Sex, lies and video tapes (1989) – 96%

One of Spader's most outrageous roles, this independent drama saw Spader in a lead role as a man who videotaped women talking about their lives and sexuality. Credited for helping to revolutionize the independent cinema movement in the 1990s, this 1989 film remains one of Spader's best performances to date.

The film itself has been deemed culturally significant, added to the Library of Congress' National Film Register in 2006.

2 Bob Roberts (1992) – 97%

Tim Robbins led the cast of this 1992 satirical simulated film, which he also wrote and directed. The second best Marking Spader movie, according to RottenTomatoes, plays Chuck Marlin, a local news reporter for a fictional WLNO radio station.

The film itself is based on a character Robbins originated from. Saturday night live, A right-wing politician who pursues his conservative agenda with intense passion.

one The music of chance (1993) – 100%

It is not the best known movie on this list nor is it your typical movie. However, this ranks as the best Spader performance in a movie with a perfect 100% rating. The drama, based on the absurd novel of the same name by Paul Auster, is about a man who, while traveling around the country and looking to spend a large inheritance, meets a professional player who sparks his interest in playing against some old millionaires to Winning Back lost money.

Mandy Patinkin plays Jim Nashe, the newly divorced man looking to spend his inheritance, and Spader plays Jack Pozzi, the game's mysterious hitchhiker.

NEXT: Top 10 Law Movies of the 90s, Ranked



next

Which Tim Burton character are you based on your zodiac sign?





