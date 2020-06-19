Jamie Foxx confirms he'll play Mike Tyson in upcoming biopic, reveals bulky physique





The long-awaited film release, with Foxx in the lead role, was first announced in 2014, but after a six-year hiatus, there was some question as to whether it would be done.

Speaking to Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum in an Instagram Live interview on Thursday, the 52-year-old actor, who is also a comedian, singer, and producer, put an end to those rumors, revealing that he had been on the rise with a strenuous exercise regimen. in preparation for filming.

"It is a definite yes," he told Birnbaum. "Making biographies is a difficult thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to do it, but we officially get the ball working," he said. "I can't wait to show people what it is."