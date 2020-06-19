Jamie Foxx confirms he'll play Mike Tyson in upcoming biopic, reveals bulky physique

The long-awaited film release, with Foxx in the lead role, was first announced in 2014, but after a six-year hiatus, there was some question as to whether it would be done.
Speaking to Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum in an Instagram Live interview on Thursday, the 52-year-old actor, who is also a comedian, singer, and producer, put an end to those rumors, revealing that he had been on the rise with a strenuous exercise regimen. in preparation for filming.
"It is a definite yes," he told Birnbaum. "Making biographies is a difficult thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to do it, but we officially get the ball working," he said. "I can't wait to show people what it is."
Foxx revealed that he met Tyson after performing a stand-up comedy at the age of 22, during which he told a joke about the boxer, who was sitting in the audience and approached him at the end of the show.
He said he had seen Tyson, now 53, through "different lives."
"I saw it at the height of his career, and then when things got bad and bumpy, I saw it, too. So what excites me about the movie is showing those moments," he added.
"I think everyone, young and old, will be able to understand this man's journey."
During the interview, Foxx showed a photograph of his bulky physique and revealed a grueling exercise regimen in preparation for the role, consisting of 60 push-ups, 60 dives, and 100 push-ups every other day. His filming weight, he said, would start at 216 pounds and increase to 230 pounds.
"The technology of how I will look, I guarantee that people will meet me on the street and ask for autographs, and think that I am Mike."