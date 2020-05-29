Jamie Foxx defends Jimmy Fallon over the SNL Blackface controversy

Jamie Foxx says Jimmy Fallon does not need to apologize for the recent SNL black face controversy. Earlier this week, an old man Saturday night live Sketch with Fallon on black face while making a Chris Rock impression, resurfaced. With the cancellation of the culture on high alert, the comedian and host of the night instantly swooped in with his name on social media. Fallon immediately apologized for his actions.

While Jimmy Fallon and SNL Choosing to wear blackface 20 years ago was not the wisest decision, Jamie Foxx stood up to defend Fallon. Foxx even bred In vivid color, which is where most of the world was introduced to his comic talents, along with a few other notable cast members. Foxx said this about Fallon's black face controversy.

"Brother, you don't have to apologize for anything. You are a comedian … and excellent. You did an amazing impersonation of Chris Rock … it wasn't a black face … we did a show called In vivid color where we made characters of each race … You are very good … keep making me my friend! You are necessary. "

In vivid color, which was quite controversial for its time, could be under the microscope now that Jamie Foxx re-introduced the show. However, Foxx wasn't finished just commenting on Fallon's apology video. The comedian also commented on a story covering Jimmy Fallon's apology. You can read what he had to say below.

"I was making an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn't a black face. We comedians know this is a difficult time right now. But this is a stretch … Let it go. We have bigger fish to fry …. #Change of course. "

Jamie Foxx went on to hint that many of the people outraged by Chris Rock's Jimmy Fallon black face print had not even seen the original parody. "Relax and laugh! There are other moooooo * ckas you don't really care about … use that energy for them! But leave my man alone," Foxx said. For now, it seems like the Fallon controversy is starting to fade because there are so many other things in the world right now.

While there are many people who are happy to see Jamie Foxx defending his friend, there are others who wonder why Jimmy Fallon receives a so-called "pass" to wear a black face, while others are beaten and canceled. It seems like Chris Rock's Fallon impression was made for comedic purposes, not hate, although doing it in the first place wasn't a great idea. Whatever the case may be, there are still people wondering why Jamie Foxx has come to his defense. Marlon Wayans also teamed up to defend Fallon. You can see Jimmy Fallon's Twitter excuse me below. You can also see Foxx's comments in the news post.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable. – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

This #jimmyfallonisoverparty It is silly as hell. @jimmyfallon He is truly one of the best guys I have ever met in our industry. Stop digging up old shit. Go find a new tree to piss. This is clean – marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) May 26, 2020

