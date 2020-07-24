Jamill Jones: Former assistant coach at Wake Forest University sentenced after hitting man who later died

Jamill Jones, 37, was convicted of third-degree assault in February in connection with the death of Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida, announced Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. As part of his sentence, Jones will serve three years of probation, must complete 1,500 hours of private community service and pay a $ 1,000 fine, Katz said.

The two men faced off around 1:40 a.m. of August 5, 2018 in the borough of Queens and Jones allegedly hit Szabo in the face, according to the New York Police Department.

According to testimony at the trial, Szabo was walking through the neighborhood after exiting a vehicle to share the journey. He allegedly approached the back of Jones' car, hit the window, and then ran away.

Jones got out of his car and chased Szabo, eventually caught up with him and hit him in the face, according to prosecutors.