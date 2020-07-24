Jamill Jones: Former assistant coach at Wake Forest University sentenced after hitting man who later died

Jamill Jones, 37, was convicted of third-degree assault in February in connection with the death of Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida, announced Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. As part of his sentence, Jones will serve three years of probation, must complete 1,500 hours of private community service and pay a $ 1,000 fine, Katz said.
According to testimony at the trial, Szabo was walking through the neighborhood after exiting a vehicle to share the journey. He allegedly approached the back of Jones' car, hit the window, and then ran away.
Jones got out of his car and chased Szabo, eventually caught up with him and hit him in the face, according to prosecutors.
Szabo stepped back, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, according to police. Police say Jones walked away from the scene and that Szabo was transported to a hospital, where he died two days later from his injuries. Szabo had been treated for fractures on the left side of his face and the back of his head, and for bleeding in the brain, according to the complaint filed against Jones.
"This was a tragic incident that ended the life of a man and devastated his family, a violent encounter that should never have happened," said Katz. "Violence is never the answer to resolve a dispute."
Jones' attorney Christopher Renfroe told CNN that he discovered that Jones was a great man and client.
"I wish him well and hope the Szabo family can find some peace," said Renfroe.