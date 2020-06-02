Jammie Holmes sends George Floyd's last words across the skies of US cities. USA

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Collaborators Ananda Pellerin, CNN

The closing words of George Floyd, the African-American man who died after being held by a Minneapolis police officer, have become powerful slogans for protesters. In the USA

and the world. Dallas-based artist Jammie Holmes found a new way to immortalize Floyd's screams for help: sending them across the skies of five major cities.

Over the weekend, banners saying "Please, I can't breathe" and "They're going to kill me" were seen dragging planes over Detroit and New York, respectively. The other three, flown by Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas, read "My stomach hurts", "My neck hurts" and "Everything hurts", words heard in a video Filmed by a viewer and widely broadcast on social media.

One of the banners depicted an airplane over Miami. Credit: Jammie Holmes / Library Street Collective / Andre De Aguilar

Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after his arrest last Monday. Police officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, despite his "I can't breathe" pleas. All four officers involved in the incident have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, while Chauvin now faces charges of murder in the third degree and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree.

In a press release, the artist He said his elaborate project was inspired by "a need for unity and an understanding that what happened to George Floyd is happening across the United States."

"Our mothers are burying us too soon," added Holmes. "My fiancée shouldn't worry every time I leave the house alone. Yes, I carry a gun, Mister Officer. I carry it to protect myself from you by any means necessary. At some point, you will realize that you cannot kill us all. "

A banner seen over New York City. Credit: Jammie Holmes / Library Street Collective / Sue Kwon

Oppose a & # 39; culture of fear & # 39;

Hailing from Thibodaux, Louisiana, Holmes is best known as a painter. Her art often depicts the daily lives of black communities in the southern United States, while exploring the legacy of poverty and racism in shaping the area's past. Holmes says he has also been the victim of unspecified police misconduct on multiple occasions.

Posting on his website, the artist described a "culture of fear and hate discrimination" in the United States that had "increased in intensity since 2018." Holmes, who arranged the flying banners. With the support of the Detroit Street Library Collective, he described the work as an "act of social conscience and protest" intended to "unite people in their shared incense in the face of inhumane treatment of American citizens."

He also used the publication to explain his decision to trade his regular canvases for air.

"Using Heaven's media to count Floyd's closing words stands in contrast to the noise of digital media and employs a form of communication that the privileged use most frequently to announce sporting events, marriage proposals, or promote consumption "reads the post. "It is rarely used for political or social purposes, to exercise freedom of expression, because it is an outlet not available to the poor and marginalized.

A banner flies over Dallas, where artist Jammie Holmes is located. Credit: Jammie Holmes / Library Street Collective / Mark LaBoyteaux

A close-up of one of the artist's aerial works. Credit: Jammie Holmes / Library Street Collective / Hayden Stinebaugh

"I hope that people will remember the power that we must have to be heard and that uniting behind a unified message is key to real change," he added.

In addition to sparking protests, which have been raging for nearly a week, Floyd's death has inspired artists around the world. Public Works they have appeared in distant streets like Syria and Spain, and many of them refer to the phrase "I can't breathe".

one/ /10 TOPSHOT – Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift monument to George Floyd near the place where he died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – Demonstrations are taking place across the United States after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images) Credit: KEREM YUCEL / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota artist Cadex Herrera, who contributed to a street mural at the intersection where Floyd was arrested, described the art as a kind of "therapy" for communities affected by the tragedy.

"Art can say things you can't express in words," he said by email. "It brings the community together to reflect, grieve, for strength and support."

Top image: A sign saying "Please I can't breathe" flies over downtown Detroit.