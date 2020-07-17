Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses a grass pen to help her sleep because it's "better" than pills.

Jane Fonda looked perfect in a new modeling campaign.

The 82-year-old Oscar winner was announced as the last celebrity ambassador for CBD and the hemp brand Uncle Bud in May.

Fonda revealed that she is a fan of CBD products, as they help ease her "aches and pains" from osteoarthritis. She admitted in May that she also uses grass to help her sleep.

"I use a [herb] pen that limits the number of doses you get, which is much better than taking sleeping pills …" he explained. "But I never really liked telling the truth. However, I do have osteoarthritis, so the things that help with pain and inflammation are good."

Fonda lives in California, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2018.

In 2015, the "Grace and Frankie" star told DuJour magazine: "I still smoke marijuana from time to time." The climate change activist joked that she cannot watch movies while on drugs because it hurts her judgment.

"I can't see a movie in a pot," he explained. "The amount of movies I've seen thinking," This is probably the best I've ever seen, "and then I'll look sober again and think," What was I thinking? "

In the past, Fonda has treated some health problems, including an eating disorder. She struggled with bulimia, which developed as a child and was not controlled until she was 40 years old.

"I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and ongoing struggle for me," he told Elle Canada, referring to the eating disorder.

Another way that Fonda tries to engage with fans is by posting not-so-flattering photos of her, he said.

"I post pictures of me looking gaunt, and once toothless!" he said on the way out. "It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I published it."