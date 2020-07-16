Janice Dean criticizes the tour of the & # 39; deaf tone & # 39; of New York Governor Cuomo: & # 39; Not funny & # 39;

Fox News chief meteorologist Janice Dean vigorously criticized New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, criticizing the political leader for taking a victory lap for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and ignoring that thousands of New Yorkers died, including her older in-laws.

"My husband lost both of his parents. His mother died in a care facility and his father in a nursing home. They died only from coronavirus. We never had a funeral. We never had a wake. We couldn't see before we died," she said. Dean in "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

"And see Governor Cuomo on TV last week talking about his love life and this disgusting poster that is basically a representation of 32,000 people who died? It's not funny. He's deaf. And my heart hurts because & # 39 We are still in mourning for our loved ones. And we believe part of the reason is because Governor Cuomo allowed more than 6,000 patients with COVID recovery to enter nursing homes for 46 days in a row. "

On Monday, Cuomo released a poster he designed called "New York Tough" that suggests it captures the journey he went through his state while tackling the pandemic.

JANICE DEAN SLAMS CUOMO FINDS HOME POLICY AFTER LOSING LAWS BY COVID-19: & # 39; NOT JUST NUMBERS IN A CURVE & # 39;

The poster shows a mountain with essential workers pulling a rope symbolizing "flattening the curve."

Cuomo also appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," where he and the host joked about their love life.

Dean disagreed with the poster and Cuomo's behavior in the wake of the New York coronavirus surge, especially regarding nursing home deaths.

"And he blamed everyone except himself. He blamed God, Fox News, The New York Post, Mother Nature, everyone except the person who signed the order for recovering COVID patients to enter nursing homes and spread the virus like a forest fire. Everyone is blamed, "Dean said.

"All I will say is that that poster shows how selfish it is and that is why it is being played on some of the channels and mainstream media that were not covering this devastating order."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So for that, I am very happy about his arrogance and his indifference towards people who have died because of his order," added Dean.