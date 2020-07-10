Japan announces plans for a new stealth fighter as the United States approves the sale of F-35 aircraft

The Defense Ministry this week told members of the Diet, the country's parliament, that the new sixth-generation fighters would begin production in fiscal year 2031 and replace the country's former fleet of nearly 100 single-engine F-2s. fourth generation. fighters modeled after the American F-16, according to Japan's national broadcaster NHK News.
Other features promoted by the Japan Procurement, Logistics and Technology Agency (ALTA) that could be expected to appear on the new aircraft are:
– the ability to synchronize the missile target between various aircraft, known as integrated fire control or network shooting;
– internal weapon bays, such as those seen in US F-22 stealth aircraft;
– the use of thrust vectoring nozzles, devices that use engine thrust to rotate more sharply.
The F-2, which first flew in 1995, along with F-15J aircraft, form the backbone of Tokyo's air defense. Those defenses are seen as in need of improvement, especially as China, its regional rival, is investing in new fighter jets, including stealthy J-20s, of which the planned Japanese jet could be a strong rival.
Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono pointed to pressure on the Japanese fighter fleet last month when he told reporters that the Japan Air Self-Defense Force daily flies fighter jets in response to Chinese military flights near Japanese territory.
Great buy F-35 approved
The news of the development of the Japanese fighters comes when the US State Department approved the sale of more than 100 American F-35 fighter jets to Japan.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security goals of the United States by enhancing the security of an important ally who is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region," said the United States Defense Security Cooperation Agency. he said in a statement announcing approval of the sale.
"It is vital to the national interest of the United States to help Japan develop and maintain a strong and effective self-defense capacity," he said. The cost of the deal is estimated at $ 23 billion, with US defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Pratt and Whitney named as the primary beneficiaries.
With the new purchases, Japan plans to operate 147 of the F-35s. Its first squadron of 13 planes went live last year at Misawa Air Base, in the far north of the country's main island, Honshu.
The Pentagon touches the F-35, with the world's most advanced avionics, engines and weaponry, as "the most affordable, deadly, endurable and survivable aircraft ever used."