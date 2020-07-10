Japan announces plans for a new stealth fighter as the United States approves the sale of F-35 aircraft





The Defense Ministry this week told members of the Diet, the country's parliament, that the new sixth-generation fighters would begin production in fiscal year 2031 and replace the country's former fleet of nearly 100 single-engine F-2s. fourth generation. fighters modeled after the American F-16, according to Japan's national broadcaster NHK News.

The country's 2020 fiscal defense budget said more than $ 261 million (28 billion yen) had been set aside for the program, known as FX, including money to develop drones that could operate with stealth aircraft, a technology that it is also being developed in Australia and the United States.

Other features promoted by the Japan Procurement, Logistics and Technology Agency (ALTA) that could be expected to appear on the new aircraft are:

– the ability to synchronize the missile target between various aircraft, known as integrated fire control or network shooting;