Japan has just announced a plastic bag fee. But will that stop your obsession with plastic?

It has been that way for decades.

Retailers believe that if the items are not wrapped in plastic, it is difficult to ensure food safety standards in the supply chain, according to a spokesperson for Lawson, a national chain of convenience stores.

But Japan's deep reliance on plastic doesn't end with wrapping individual items.

While Japan generates less general waste per person than most developed countries, it produces more plastic waste per person than anywhere in the world except the US, according to a 2018 United Nations report.

Japan has made efforts to reduce plastic waste since it passed a law in 1991 that assigns responsibility for recycling packaging to companies.

But while other countries have been waging war on single-use plastic for years, Japan has been slow in the game.

However, that may be about to change. This month, the Japanese government introduced a mandatory fee of 3-5 yen (3-5 cents) for each plastic bag, coinciding with a movement that has already taken place in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Is this a sign that Japan is finally ready to face its love story with plastic?

The power of plastic

Japan's obsession with plastic dates back to the 1960s and 1970s, according to Roy Larke, a professor at the University of Waikato and editor of the market intelligence site JapanConsuming. Back then, Japan was seen as the world factory, but as its economy grew, the country tried to transform its image from a manufacturer of cheap products to a premium retailer.

Manufacturers paid more attention to packaging to appeal to quality-seeking consumers, and retailers have tightened standards and remain convinced that buyers prefer elaborate packaging.

"Large retailers see themselves acting as quality arbiters for the customer, so they will reject inferior packaging that is too simple," says Larke.

The preference for packaging extends to food, both for hygiene and appearance.

In 1993, anthropologist Joy Hendry argued in her book. "Wrapping culture: courtesy, presentation in Japan and other societies" that the preference for wrapping food in plastic is an inherent part of the Japanese culture of customer service or omotenashi.

Cheaper items can look more luxurious when wrapped in plastic, Hendry writes. It gives the impression that a store offers a better and more considerate service.

"Reduce reuse recycle?"

Japan can consume a lot of plastic, but also promotes recycling as a noble civic enterprise, according to Jeongsoo Yu, an environmental expert and vice dean of Tohoku University.

There is even a national mantra for it: reduce, reuse, recycle.

There are designated days for throwing away food waste, plastics, glass. aluminum bottles and cans. Many local government websites include detailed instructions on how people should recycle items. For example, the city of Chiba, near Tokyo, designates designated places for people to throw away the caps used to seal polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. It also provides hotlines for people who want to throw away syringes and computers.

But while Japan The approach to sorting waste seems sophisticated, in reality the country's recycling system is being overwhelmed by the large volume of plastic.

Japan generates approximately 9 million tons of plastic waste each year, second only to the US, which generated 35 million tons of plastic waste in 2017 and recycled less than 10%.

Japan's official plastics recycling rate is 84%, according to the Plastic Waste Management Institute, a group funded by manufacturers such as polyvinyl chloride manufacturer Shin-Etsu Chemical, Japan's largest chemical company.

That sounds loud, and it is, but there is an important caveat for the figure he says Chisato Jono, Greenpeace spokesperson in Japan.

When people sort their plastic waste and throw it away, they assume it has become a new plastic product, says Jono.

However, Much of the plastic that is deposited in the containers does not become a new product, since it is of very low quality and there is too much. Some go to the landfill, but most … 56%: incinerated to produce energy, according to a 2018 report from the Plastic Waste Management Institute. The process, known as "thermal recycling," generates electricity but also produces carbon dioxide emissions that are bad for the environment, Jono explains.

A small portion of Japan's general plastic waste is sent abroad for processing. In 2018 Japan was the world's largest exporter of plastic waste and scrap, shipping more than a million tons abroad compared to almost 900,000 tons shipped by the United States.

That, however, creates another problem. Jono says that once Japan's plastic waste passes into other territory, it is impossible to know how other nations handle it. "We don't know if (plastic) is recycled properly so that it doesn't affect people's health in the process," she says.

But with China banning imports of plastic waste in August In 2017, plastic waste is accumulating in Japan, with many storage facilities reaching saturation levels, according to Yu.

For example, in 2017, Japan exported around 75,000 tons of plastic waste to China. That number fell to 45,971 tons in 2018, after the Beijing ban, and Japan redirected exports of plastic waste to Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand, according to a spokesman for the Institute for Plastic Waste Management.

Those countries are moving to reduce imports of plastic waste, but they do not yet have a complete ban.

Yu, the environmental expert, says that people in Japan generally think they have done their part by washing their plastic bins and carefully sorting their trash. But in reality, the problem of plastic waste will continue to grow unless people change their behavior, for example, by refusing to buy products packaged in plastic.

"This would encourage retailers to rethink their packaging," says Yu.

Moving on to innovation

Locally, some places in Japan have been taking steps to reduce the use of plastics.

Residents of Kamikatsu in southern Japan, a city with a population of 1,490, have been following a "zero waste" policy since 2003. The scheme aims to prioritize waste prevention by educating consumers to invest in reusable household items.

Kamikatsu is close to achieving his goal. The city recycled approximately 80.7% of the 301 tons of household waste it produced in 2019, according to the local council, which is much higher than the national average of 20%, according to OECD data.

The waste, which includes plastic, paper, food scraps, and glass, is separated into 45 categories, which can be collected, exchanged, or recycled.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid single-use products through a scheme that rewards consumers with points when they reject disposable plastic items such as plastic bags, for example, says Midori Suga, a spokeswoman for the Kamikatsu council. Those points can be deposited and used to buy other reusable items, she says.

All remaining trash that cannot be recycled, such as tissue paper, is incinerated, for now.

Larger cities are also trying to reduce waste. In 2018, the city of Kameoka, in Kyoto prefecture, became the first Japanese city to announce plans to ban single-use plastics in order to end their use by 2030, according to a spokesman for the city council. . Starting next January, city retailers will be banned from offering customers plastic bags, whether free or not.

The future

While the nationwide plastic bag fee rule marks a major move to curb Japan's dependence on plastics, Larke cautioned that the charge may be too low to deter repeat offenders.

"If someone has too much to carry, particularly at a convenience store, they could buy a bag. But if the rate were 10 yen (9 cents) or more, it would be a different story," he says.

However, Larke added that consumers in Japan were genuinely committed to recycling, and that suppliers could reverse customer expectations for plastic packaging if they incorporated that into their marketing.

Yu says that it is now more necessary than ever to go from being a "disposable society to an ecological society." Following trends seen in much of the developing world, more Japanese are choosing to use reusable bottles and bags.

But people must realize how much business models can change their attitudes, says Jono.

"Some companies in Japan are afraid that buyers will complain if they do not deliver the items in plastic bags, but if customers say they do not need them, companies will also be more willing to change," says Jono.

Attitudes are slowly changing. In 2018, Japan caused a stir by joining the United States by refusing to sign the G7 Compact to reduce the use of single-use plastics and prevent plastic pollution.

At the time, the Japanese environment minister, Masaharu Nakagawa, claimed that Japan shared the same enthusiasm for the reduction of plastic waste that the G7 Pact sought, but decided not to participate because it could affect daily life and the industry.

However, the following year, Japan pledged to reduce disposable plastic waste by 25% by 2030, and to reuse or recycle 60% of all plastic packaging and containers for the same year.

Companies are also doing their part.

For example, in 2019, 7-Eleven Holdings announced that it would change the plastic wrap around its rice balls with a plant-based alternative. That's important because the convenience store produces approximately 2.2 billion rice balls a year, and estimates that it could save 260 tons of plastic and cut CO2 emissions by 403 tons a year.

Jono argues that the solution is not to create alternative biodegradable plastics, but to think of ways to eliminate the use of plastics entirely. She cites examples of supermarkets selling rice and beans in dispensers, allowing people to bring their own containers and decide how much they want to buy. It also suggests taking a look at what Japan did best in the past.

"Thirty years ago, Japan did not use single-use plastics. People used to wrap things in newspapers or transport food in" furoshiki "(a special cloth) that could be used over and over again," says Jono.

"My family used to bring a frying pan to the tofu store to take the tofu home. We have to remember that."