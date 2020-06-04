Japan to Explore "Simplified" Olympics, Says Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Thursday that it might be necessary to host a "simplified" Olympics next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that organizers were already discussing possible changes.

Koike's comments come after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that various options, such as Mandatory tests for coronaviruses and having fewer spectators were considered by the organizers.

John Coates, chief of inspection for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for Tokyo, said the lack of defense against the new coronavirus threatened the Games and organizers had to start planning what could be a "very different" Olympics if not there were signs of the eradication of COVID-19.

Koike did not elaborate, but said such discussions were necessary.

"Holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games requires sympathy and understanding from the people of Tokyo and the Japanese," Koike told reporters.

"For that, we need to streamline what needs to be streamlined and streamline what needs to be streamlined."

The Yomiuri, citing government and organizing committee sources, said making polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests mandatory for all spectators, in addition to athletes and staff, and limiting movement in and out. from the athletes' village was one of the options that Japan would discuss with the IOC.

The IOC and the Japanese government in March made the unprecedented decision to delay games, which was due to start in July, for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A further delay beyond 2021 has been ruled out.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 6.4 million people and has killed some 380,000 worldwide. Japan has avoided the type of explosive outbreak seen in countries like the United States and Brazil, with approximately 17,000 infections and 900 known deaths to date.

When asked for comment, Tokyo 2020 organizers addressed Reuters at their regular press conference scheduled for later in the day.