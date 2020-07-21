Japan: "Violence and abuse are often part of the experience of the child athlete" – report

Released Monday, the report includes 56 interviews with current and former athletes in at least 16 sports, as well as an online survey with 757 responses from current athletes and former children.

In the survey, conducted between March and June this year, more than half of respondents reported direct experiences of physical abuse when participating in sports, including 175 athletes 24 years of age or younger with recent or ongoing experiences of abuse.

"Participation in sport should provide children with the joy of playing and an opportunity for physical and mental development and growth," the report begins.

"In Japan, however, violence and abuse are often part of the child athlete's experience. As a result, sport has been a cause of pain, fear and anguish for too many Japanese children."

& # 39; I was beaten so many times that I can't count & # 39;

The report's title, "I was hit so many times I can't count," is taken from the account of a 23-year-old baseball player, who was allowed to use a pseudonym, who says he was hit by a coach and began to bleed in front of your team while playing in high school.

In another account, a former professional basketball player, also a pseudonym, says that his teammates were beaten every day as part of his high school team in the mid-to-late 2000s and that "the coach threw me hair and kicked me … "They hit me so much (in the face) that I had bruises … drawing blood."

The report was released in the week Tokyo was originally scheduled to host the Olympics before the Games were postponed to next year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Sport can bring benefits like health, scholarships and careers, but all too often victims of abuse experience suffering and despair," said Takuya Yamazaki, a sports lawyer on the Executive Committee of the World Players Association, in a statement related to The report.

"One of the reasons that abuse cases are so difficult to deal with is that athletes are not encouraged to have a voice.

"The difficulty is that most national federations are run by ex-athletes or people in the sports industry. They really hesitate to say something against established coaches."

HRW has called for a reform of the way sport is trained in Japan, including a ban on all forms of abuse by coaches against child athletes.

The organization says in the report that the reforms against sports violence carried out in 2013 and 2019 failed to "adequately or specifically address the abuse of child athletes, and are also not legally binding, leading to questions about how effective have been and will be. "

He added: "Taking decisive steps to protect child athletes will send a message to children in Japan that their health and well-being are important, alert abusive coaches that their behavior will no longer be tolerated, and serve as a model for how they should end. other countries". child abuse in sports. "

Japanese sports agencies have yet to comment publicly on the report.

In April 2013, the Japan Sports Association, the Japan Sports Association for the Handicapped, the All Japan High School Athletic Federation, the Nippon High School Physical Culture Association and the Japanese Olympic Committee in April (JOC ), issued a "Joint Declaration on the Elimination of Violence in Sport".

In the statement, the five organizations reaffirmed "the meaning and values ​​of sport at a time when society is struggling with the problem of violence in sport. This statement represents our firm determination to eliminate violence in sport in Japan "

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognized the report.

"Unfortunately, harassment and abuse are part of society and also occur within sport," said the IOC.

"The IOC joins all athletes, everywhere, to affirm that abuse of any kind is contrary to the values ​​of Olympism, which demands respect for everyone in the sport."

"All members of society are equal in their right to respect and dignity, just as all athletes are entitled to a safe sports environment that is fair, equitable, and free from all forms of harassment and abuse."

In 2018, Japanese police reported suspected abuse of a record 80,104 minors to child welfare authorities, an increase of 22.4% over the previous year, and the highest number since comparable data was obtained in 2004.

Not only exclusive to Japan

The allegations of abusive training practices in sport are not unique to Japan.

Last month, South Korean triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon killed herself at 22.

After Choi's death, his teammates on the Gyeongju City Council Triathlon team have spoken of the "habitual verbal and physical abuse" they say existed on the team. Since then, a coach and team captain have been banned from the sport for life, denying all allegations of abuse.

Also last month, more than 120 alleged sexual abuse victims from Larry Nassar, the disgraced American gymnastics doctor, sent a letter to the Justice Department requesting a copy of a report on the FBI's handling of its investigation into Nassar.

The Justice Department's inspector general's office said victims and the public should be assured that the findings will be made public at the end of an investigation into the NBI's handling of the Nasser case.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison after hundreds of women and girls said he had sexually abused them for two decades under the guise of providing medical treatment.