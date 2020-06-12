Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai says America's image is breaking

"The image of the United States itself is breaking," Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing, told CNN Business in an exclusive interview. "I really hope this has a long-term positive impact, as does the Civil Rights Movement."

Yanai, 71, is Japan's biggest billionaire and one of the richest people in the world. As the largest shareholder in Fast Retailing, Asia's largest clothing retailer, its estimated net worth is approximately $ 31.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

In recent weeks, the company's operations in US cities such as New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles have been "hit hard" as protests erupt across the country over the death of George Floyd, Yanai said.

"It shows how devastated the spirit of the United States is. The political situation is unsustainable. It is not working," he added. "There must be a stronger desire to take positive civic action when there are social problems. It is wrong to continue to ignore them as some do now."