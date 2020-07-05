Japan's floods leave up to 34 dead, many in nursing homes

Deep floods and the risk of further landslides that left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations in southern Japan Sunday, including at nursing home facilities.

Helicopters and boats rescued more people from their homes in the Kumamoto region. More than 40,000 defense troops, the coast guard, and fire brigades participated in the operation.

Large areas along the Kuma River were swallowed up by the floods, with many houses, buildings, and vehicles submerged almost to their roofs. The mudslides crashed into the houses, sending people from the top of the rooftops waving to rescuers.

At a flooded nursing home in Kuma Village, where 14 residents were presumed to have died after rescuers caught up with them on Saturday, rescue efforts continued on Sunday for dozens of remaining residents and caregivers.

Sixty-five residents and about 30 caregivers were trapped in the spotlight on the banks of the Senjuen River when the floods and mud broke out. The remaining 51 residents, including three who were hypothermic, had been rescued in boats and taken to hospitals for treatment on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Shigemitsu Sakoda, a local rafting company operator who joined defense troops in the nursing home rescue effort, said the flood waters were still high on the first floor when they reached the site in rafts. .

"So we smashed the windows with a hammer to get in," he told Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Soldiers climbed onto the roof to rescue survivors who were able to climb as the waters rose, he said.

"Unfortunately, some of the residents were unable to reach the second floor," said Sakoda.

Overall, 18 people were confirmed dead, while 16 others, including those in the nursing home, were presumed dead. Fourteen more remained missing as of Sunday afternoon. Dozens of people were still trapped in flooded areas waiting to be rescued, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

In the city of Hitoyoshi, the flood reached houses near the main train station. "The water rose to the second floor so fast that I couldn't stop shaking," a 55-year-old woman who was visiting relatives told the Asahi newspaper.

She and her family members ran upstairs, swam out a window, and finally took shelter on the roof to await their rescue.

As floods subsided in parts of Kumamoto on Sunday, vending machines and cars lay scattered on muddy streets. Some people were cleaning their homes, removing damaged furniture and rinsing the mud.

More than 200,000 residents in Kumamoto Prefecture were urged to evacuate after heavy rains on Friday night and through Saturday. But evacuation was not mandatory, and many people chose to stay home due to concerns about capturing the coronavirus, despite authorities saying the shelters are adequately equipped with partitions and other security measures.

The floods also cut power and communication lines, further delaying search and rescue. Almost 6,000 homes in Kumamoto were still without electricity on Sunday, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Rain that exceeded 4 inches per hour has since decreased, but the Japan Meteorological Agency upheld mudslide warnings across Kumamoto. Prefecture officials said evacuation warnings were still in place due to more rain forecast.