Japan's amusement parks are beginning to reopen with strict rules about screaming and cheering. As the world begins to try to return to some form of normality, theme parks begin to reopen or announce dates when their doors will reopen. Shanghai Disneyland was one of the first parks to do so with new established social distancing guidelines, which other countries are also adopting. However, Japan is taking its own turn at the reopening process.

Like most amusement parks trying to reopen around the world, Japanese parks recommend increasing disinfection measures, regular body temperature checks, and mandatory face masks. But the country has gone even further by not allowing visitors to shout or cheer while traveling. This will be easier said than done. Japan is known for its crazy rides, so this new section of guidelines may even be impossible to achieve as it keeps certain people off select trips.

These new guidelines were issued by the East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, which consist of 30 amusement park operators in Japan, "including Oriental Land Company (operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea) and Universal Studios Japan." LEGOLAND Japan is one of the first amusement parks to open in the country, and many more are on the way to reopening soon. As for why visitors won't be allowed to yell or yell in the parks, it is believed that those actions could inadvertently spread germs to other visitors, who could get sick.

Other amusement parks in Japan are beginning to implement their own rules regarding reopening. Fuji-Q Highland has decided to open only its outdoor attractions for now. Furthermore, they only allow local visitors from "Yamanashi, Nagano, Niigata and Shizuoka prefectures". That sounds reasonable, at least for now, but not being able to yell or yell on a roller coaster seems like too much and you could prove that it might be too early to reopen if people can express their joy (or terror) to be yelling at their favorite attractions while wearing a mask and social distancing from other park visitors.

In North America, Universal Orlando decided to test the waters with a reopening date set for June 5. Right now, they are allowing employees and VIPs to try things out with the new established social distancing rules. Disney World has announced that they will reopen July 11 with limited capacity. As you write these lines, it is believed that guests will be able to scream as much as they like while paying to enter the park and assemble the teacups. CNN was one of the first to reveal Japan's new policy of not screaming inside its amusement parks.