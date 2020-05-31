Jar Jar Binks Reveal New Details of Actor's Jedi Character

Star Wars actor Ahmed Best, who plays Jar Jar Binks, reveals details about his new Jedi character who will appear in the Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

Ahmed Best, who plays Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars universe reveals details about his new Jedi character from Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. Jar Jar first appeared in the prequel movies as a resident of the planet Naboo and a member of the Gungans. He is one of the most controversial characters in Star Wars story, but it still played a role in all three prequels. However, his screen time decreased with each subsequent appearance. After the prequel movies, Best voiced Jar Jar in several episodes of Star wars, clone wars, most recently in Season 6. Best also briefly appeared as a different character, Achk Med-Beq, in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Altogether, Best is a fairly recognizable figure in the Star Wars universe which will continue next month as host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. In the upcoming game show, Best will play a new Jedi named Master Kelleran Beq. She will be joined by actress Mary Holland as a droid and Star Wars Sam Witwer regulates as the dark side of the Force. The series premieres on June 3 and will follow various children as they attempt to become Jedi Knights. Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge It will be available on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, as well as on the Star Wars Kids website.

As the show's release date approaches, Best turned to social media to share more details about his mysterious new Jedi. In his first post, Best revealed that his new character and Achk Med are indeed related, as some surmise by the surname. He also discussed the "creative freedom"It was given to Craft Kelleran. In a second post, Best showed off his character's lightsaber and explained why he chose the color purple for him. He also revealed a nickname for Kelleran," The Bladed Hand, "which comes from"its effectiveness with the one-handed lightsaber style and the empty hand that wields the Force simultaneously like another lightsaber.See the Best posts below:

Best's explanation is impressively detailed and shows how much thought was given to his new Jedi character. The information about his creative freedom is also interesting and more than Lucasfilm is generally willing to give actors. Kelleran may not appear anywhere else. Star Wars stories, which would explain Best's free reign with the character. The detail about Kelleran's connection to Achk Med is also a fun hardcore Easter egg Star Wars amateurs.

It is difficult to know at this point exactly what role Kelleran will play in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. In this type of show, contestants are usually the focus. However, it seems unlikely that Best would have accepted the job and would have gone to the trouble of creating his character if he only appeared briefly. Fans will have to wait until June 3 to find out for sure.

