Jared Keeso is a Canadian actor and writer who has made a name for himself in the film industry with his captivating performances and compelling screenplays. Born on July 1, 1984, in Listowel, Ontario, Keeso grew up on a farm and developed a passion for hockey at a young age. However, after suffering a severe injury, he turned to action and began honing his craft.

Keeso’s acting career took off in 2004 when he landed a recurring role on the Canadian television series “Smallville.” He went on to appear in several other television series and films, including “Supernatural,” “Elysium,” and “Godzilla.” However, it wasn’t until he created and starred in the comedy series “Letterkenny” that Keeso made a name for himself.

“Letterkenny” is a Canadian comedy series that follows the lives of residents in a small rural town. Keeso created the series and stars as the lead character, Wayne, a tough but fair-minded farmer. The series has gained a massive following and has been praised for its clever writing, witty humor, and unique characters.

In addition to his work on “Letterkenny,” Keeso has received critical acclaim for his roles in several other films. He starred in the 2015 film “Falling,” a drama that explores the relationship between a father and son. Keeso’s performance as the troubled son received widespread praise and earned him several award nominations.

Keeso’s latest film, “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The film, directed by Xavier Dolan, follows the life of a young actor who becomes pen pals with a famous American television star. Keeso plays the role of James Donovan, the father of the young actor. Keeso’s performance was praised for its emotional depth and authenticity.

Overall, Jared Keeso has established himself as a talented and versatile actor and writer in the film industry. His ability to create compelling characters and tell captivating stories has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal following of fans. With several exciting projects in the works, it’s clear that Keeso’s career will continue to flourish in the years to come.