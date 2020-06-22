Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump & # 39; pissed off & # 39; Brad Parscale for his predictions of the size of the rally crowd, source says





"Jared and Ivanka are angry at Brad for his promise about the size of the crowd," the source said.

A Kushner spokesman said later Sunday that it is "false" that they are upset with Parscale. And Parscale declined to comment for this story.

Those crowds did not appear Saturday, prompting the campaign to abruptly abandon plans for the President to speak in an "overflow" area outside the arena. Less than 6,200 people attended, the Tulsa Fire Department said Sunday. And six campaign employees in Tulsa tested positive for coronavirus, a revelation that reportedly caused the Trump eruption when reports exceeded coverage of the rally.

A separate source from the campaign said Trump also "has every right to be angry" over the participation in Tulsa. "They gave adversaries and the media a gift. It was overconfidence," said the source from Parscale and other campaign employees close to planning the event. Campaign officials should rethink the idea of ​​holding demonstrations inside the arenas and start looking at more outdoor venues like airplane hangars, the source continued. Donors and friends of the president have also been furious on Sunday over Trump's poor attendance, a person involved in the reelection effort told CNN. The person said the blame for this camp has been directly focused on Parscale, of whom some had already been skeptical. But some donors and allies feel that the rally debacle, in which the campaign made the decision to inflate expectations about enthusiasm for the rally rather than manage them at a reasonable level, highlighted the management problems in the campaign. said the person. "What happened last night is representative of a much bigger problem," the person noted. As CNN reported, some Republicans working with the campaign had worried that the reelection team had not adapted quickly enough to the changing political landscape before November, with the global pandemic and the national movement for racial justice continuing to drive away. to the race race. initially, campaign attendees were planning to launch In the hours after the demonstration, Parscale turned to Twitter to blame poor participation on a myriad of factors, including the media, protests, and blocked security doors. It also rejected the suggestion that a coordinated effort to encourage people to register online and not show up in the days leading up to the rally could have played a role in participation. Another campaign advisor summed up the evening saying "it went wrong." Parscale was already under pressure within the Trump campaign, the adviser said, as the president has occasionally expressed disappointment at his performance in recent weeks. Parscale faces a "decline in confidence" from Trump's inner circle, the adviser added. "Kellyanne (Conway), (Paul) Manafort and Corey (Lewandowski) never had rally size issues," said the adviser on former Trump campaign managers. This story has been updated with additional developments.

