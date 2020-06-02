Jared Leto Was Mistreated Says Director David Ayer

Jared Leto was mistreated for playing Joker in Suicide Squadsays director David Ayer. The actor debuted as DCEU's Crown Prince of Crime in the 2016 Warner Bros. and DC Films anti-hero film. However, although the commercialization of the project put him front and center, he barely considered his narrative, causing a backlash from fans.

Instead, Suicide Squad focused on now fan-favorite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith), and the rest of Task Force X as they performed a secret mission assigned by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Leto's screen time as Joker was so minimal that many rated his appearance as nothing more than a glorified cameo. Initial reports of multiple spin-offs, including a Harley Quinn and Joker-focused movie, kept fans hoping they'd see more of the actor in the role, but as DCEU has evolved, that branch doesn't seem to be on the letters now.

With a growing movement behind the launch of Yesterdaycourt of Suicide Squad after the announcement of Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice Launching through HBO Max, the director has been more vocal on social media regarding the matter. In his recent post, he claims that Leto was mistreated throughout this debacle after the actor liked a separate tweet that fueled the implementation of the original version of the Yesterday movie. "Jared was pretty abused during this. No one has seen his performance. It was taken out of the movie." Yesterday wrote. Check out her tweet below:

Yesterday has regularly revealed behind-the-scenes material and production information about Suicide Squad in recent years, and many of them revolved around Leto's Joker. More recently, he increased the frequency of his posts and became more involved with online fans who are curious about his original vision for the film. By context, after the divisive answer to Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. wanted to do Suicide Squad cheerful. The director recently revealed that Deadpool & # 39; s success also played a role in the studio's mandate, transforming its "touching drama"In a comedy, evidenced by extensive reshoots. In recent months, he claims that Harley's bow was gutted, the film was to open with an extended scene of Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) and Diablo (Jay Hernandez) survived to the end. Yesterday revealed that his cut is as dark as that of Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix jester too.

Yesterday he did not mention a drop that he mistreated Leto throughout his life. Suicide Squad experience, but there are a couple of possibilities. The director could be referring to Warner Bros., who meddled with his court, leaving most of the Clown's Prince of Crime scenes out of the theatrical version of the film. There's also the possibility that he's talking about how critics discussed Leto's performance in the film, dismissing his performance immediately despite having very limited screen time. Yesterday he said that the Joker scenes in Suicide Squad It hasn't been seen by the public yet, which is a shame considering it was a method of getting into the role. Most likely, the scrapped scenes will be included in Yesterday's cut if published one way or the other. For what it's worth, even James Gunn, who is in charge of the soft continuation / restart The suicide squad, supports Yesterday's cut. As for Leto, as he is lining up for a Marvel role as Morbius The Living Vampire on Sony Morbid It's funny if there is still a chance that he will reprise the role of the Joker in the DCEU, especially if Yesterday Suicide Squad the cut is released and the reaction is overwhelmingly positive.

