Jared Leto's Joker Could Return To DCEU Now Thanks To Snyder Cut

Few characters have enjoyed as many performances or voices as DC's own Clown Prince of Crime. The list includes some pretty prominent talents, the most iconic being Mark Hamill's sinister voice. Batman: The Animated Series and Arkham video games, and then there was the performance highly praised by Heath Ledger in Christopher Nolan The dark knightBut these are just the tip of the iceberg. Joaquin Phoenix has also been around since the 2019 Oscar nomination jester, Jack Nicholson, Cameron Monaghan, Troy Baker and, believe it or not, even Zach Galifianakis in the The LEGO Batman movie.

Of course, there was also the Clown Prince played by Jared Leto in the much maligned Suicide SquadBut it didn't seem like we were seeing more of his opinion on the villain after his portrayal was criticized by fans and critics alike. However, the planned release of Snyder Cut from League of Justice for HBO Max the equation may have changed significantly. And this is how.

You see, with the Snyder Cut now confirmed, there have been numerous reports that point to the possibility of launching the Yesterday Cut of the Suicide Squad It also comes to HBO Max. David Ayer has even turned to Twitter to express his interest in doing so. And although Warner Bros. has not yet made it official, sources close to WGTC, the same ones that said that the Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows are coming to HBO Max, which we now know to be true, say Yesterday Cut is really on the go and will reportedly feature a lot more Joker. Not only that, but if it meets a positive reception, Warner Bros. will consider bringing Leto back for future projects.

How all this will coincide with that of James Gunn Suicide Squad movie called confusingly The suicide squad, It is currently unknown. More importantly, do we even need two movie versions of each DC property? That probably depends on who you ask, but with Joaquin Phoenix's take on the villain who's not part of DCEU continuity, there's certainly room for Jared Leto. jester to return. But first, we have to wait and see how his extended role in Yesterday Cut happens with fans.