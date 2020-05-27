Jason Blum pokes fun at upcoming news about Spawn's reboot project

Jason Blum pokes fun at upcoming news about Spawn reboot

It seems like an eternity has passed since the restart of the Appear The film franchise was first announced with Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver) ready to star in the title role and now producer Jason Blum (The invisible man) has revealed that fans can expect to hear some news in the coming weeks about the project.

In an interview with ComicBook.com for the media release of Leigh Whannell's acclaimed ad The invisible manBlum revealed that there has been a "huge amount of activity"Going behind the scenes in the project and that is not one that pretends to have sitting in the hell of development.

"There is no new news that I am going to reveal here, I am sorry to tell you, but the titleAppear, I have been saying that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we will have more news to come"Blum said."But, suffice it to say that it is a very active development. I want to make the movie so bad, I wouldn't let it pass by myself, and it's an excellent question, but in this case, I've actually been talking to other people about it, but there has been a seismic event in Appear."

When McFarlane offered an update on the project last year, he had shared that everyone hadn't agreed on the same script yet. McFarlane is configured to write and direct the Appear The reboot, which he previously confirmed will be "dark and R-rated," even going as far as to say it would be a more difficult R than dead Pool. McFarlane also revealed that the budget for the film will be $ 10 to $ 12 million, an atypical budget for a superhero movie (which can reach hundreds of millions at Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios), but on par for the Blumhouse course. Productions (specializing in low-budget features anywhere from $ 100k to $ 10 million). With a smaller-scale film, the money for which McFarlane himself is at least in part, allows the filmmaker to share more content with fans of the set, which he promises to do every day of production.

It first appeared in 1992 Appear # 1, the character quickly became the symbol of the dark and brutal 90s antihero comics. His Hellspawn powers allow him to teleport, shape-shift, and use a variety of weapons (especially chains) in combat. Appear He previously made the leap to the big screen in 1997 with Michael Jai White in the lead role and later on television as an HBO animated miniseries, titled Todd McFarlane Spawn. The character recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and will hit more than 300 issues sometime next year, taking the record for "Cerebus the Aardvark" from the oldest independent comic ever released.