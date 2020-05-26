Jason Blum says the movie Spawn is still in active development

A new adaptation of the SPAWN film was announced in 2017 with Blumhouse Productions leading the charge in making the film. Although news about the project has been a bit sparse lately, Blumhouse's head of all things Jason Blum is assuring fans that SPAWN is still very much alive and in active development.

While talking to "ComicBook.com", Jason Blum revealed that there is "A tremendous amount of activity" at SPAWN in connection with the development of the film:

"I'm glad you asked. There has been a tremendous amount of activity in Appear. There is no new news that I am going to reveal here, sorry to tell you, but the title & # 39; Spawn & # 39 ;, I have been saying that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we will have more news to come. But, suffice it to say that it is a very active development.

Given the current state of the pandemic and quarantine, Blum was asked if he was perhaps talking to himself about SPAWN, and Blum claimed that conversations about the film were not part of manic self-isolation and mocked a "Seismic event" about the project:

"I want to make the movie so bad, I wouldn't let it pass by myself, and it's an excellent question, but in this case, I've actually been talking to other people about it, but there has been a seismic event in Appear."

Jason Blum doesn't seem like the type of person to offer false promises on his projects, so if there is a significant move at SPAWN, I'm inclined to believe him. The last person to give us news about the film was the creator of "Spawn", Todd McFarlane himself, who confirmed that Jamie Foxx was still linked to the star, but that the project was in a period of transition since someone linked to the project was gone. attached:

"About a month ago, I had a big fish. I almost had it on deck, right? It was the one some people misheard and said I lost Jamie, it was like there was no addition, an addition. But we lost him and that's always frustrating because every time you took the fish out of the water, you raised it on the deck and the line breaks. We got an offer for, I think, a bigger fish. So there weren't too many bigger than the first guy, but anyway, we'll see. If I could have gotten the last one, it would have been a home run. If I can get this guy, it'll be a big hit. This one will explode the Internet. So, we'll see. I don't know. Under normal circumstances, so Generally, when you bid, there is usually a period of a week or two before continuing. But since everything stopped Hollywood, we will probably be relaxed in the grace period. I think it would be like I said, I'll just have to go down after this. if i lose these two big ba full. But fingers crossed on this one. Again, everyone is saying the right things for now, but until you get a firm "yes", it is always a "no" for me.

"Spawn" is a comic created by McFarlane in 1992 that was first published by Image Comics. The comic, which became the longest-running creator-owned comic series in October 2019, it received cinematographic treatment before in 1997. Directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, the movie starring Michael Jai White as the main character and John Leguizamo, was celebrated for being one of the first solo superhero movies with an African American actor. While the film technically made a profit with an overall gross of $ 87.8 million on a budget of $ 40 million, the film was heavily criticized by critics and fans alike. In the years since its release, the film has developed a bit of a cult following, but there has always been a sense that the character could have received a better film adaptation and that seems to be what they are aiming for with the new film. .

What do you want to see about the new SPAWN? What news do you think we will hear soon?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKlO-I1yB-0 (/ embed)