Jason Bourne 6 Hopefully it happens, says franchise producer Frank Marshall

People have probably forgotten now, but the Jason Bourne The franchise changed the face of modern action cinema. Introducing the now infamous shaking chamber to the public, the Jason Bourne converted movies Hunting goodwill Matt Damon became a man of action and ushered in a new era of brutal, complex and more realistic fighting sequences that continue to this day. Now Frank Marshall, who is one of the producers behind the franchise, has discussed his desire to make Bourne 6 a reality.

Matt Damon has previously starred in four films as amnesiac spy Jason Bourne, and the studio attempted a spin-off in 2012 with Jeremy Rener. Bourne's legacy. Frank Marshall is now interested in returning to the action packed world of Jason Bourne again, with creative teams different from the original.

"I like the Bourne series, and I think it is an opportunity for different filmmakers to come now. Therefore, I hope we can find a new story for Bourne and a new filmmaker. We are looking."

Jason Bourne's first movie, Bourne's identity, was released in 2002 and introduced the audience to the talented amnesiac spy for hitting people. After a man with a bullet-ridden body is found and cared for by strangers, he wakes up to a blank memory and begins a journey to learn his identity, unaware that the road ahead is fraught with danger.

The sequel Bourne's supremacy discovered that Bourne was falsely framed in a CIA operation. Of course, this turns out to be a big mistake, forcing Jason Bourne to go back to his old ways as an assassin, to find out why they still haunt him. The third, and at that time the final film, 2007 Bourne's ultimatum, follows Bourne as he sets out to locate a CIA official as he tries to retain memories of a forgotten past.

The Bourne Ultimate The story ended wonderfully, but the character was brought back to Jason Bourne in 2016, he found Damon's killer once again running away from the CIA and uncovering hidden truths about his past. The film was a financial success, with Jason Bourne raising $ 415 million worldwide, but received a mixed critical response. Many wondered if Bourne's return was really necessary, particularly in a story that failed to break new ground. Damon himself has since expressed his concern to recover the franchise for a sixth installment.

Still, the idea of ​​bringing in new filmmakers to revitalize the franchise is certainly intriguing, and with the Jason Bourne In movies that focus on various undercover assassin shows, there really are several directions that a new movie could go. Three of the Matt Damon-directed films were directed by Paul Greengrass, with The era of Tomorrow director Doug Liman has started the franchise with Bourne's identity. Despite feeling similar in tone, the two directors brought their own touches to their respective films, and a new behind-the-camera director, along with a new direction for the story, could be exactly what the franchise needs. This comes to us from Collider.

