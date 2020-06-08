Jason Day: 5 things you should know about the golfer

Australian-born Jason Day is one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. He became the world's No. 1 golfer for the first time in September 2015.

Day, who turned pro in 2006, has accumulated 12 PGA Tour victories in his career.

Here are some other things you should know about Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

1) YOUR ONLY

Day won his first major tournament at the 2015 PGA Championship. He became the first player in history to finish with 20 under par in a major career, and at that time, allowed him to reach third place in the world ranking.

2) MULTIPLE WINNER

In February 2014, Day won his first World Golf Championship title, the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, and won it for the second time in 2016. He joined Tiger Woods and Geoff Ogilvy as the only multiple winners of the WGC Match Play. .

3) AMATEUR TIME

Day had his first major victory at age 13. In a 2000 Australian Junior Masters event on the Gold Coast, he won with scores of 87, 78, 76, and 76. As a fan, he received the Australian Junior Order of Merit twice.

4) BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Day was born in Beaudesert, Queensland, Australia. Her father, Alvin, was Irish-Australian, and her mother, Dening, was born in the Philippines, and she moved to Australia in the early 1980s. Alvin Day died of stomach cancer when Jason was just 11 years old.

5) OHIO LIVE

Day met his future wife, Ellie, at an Irish pub in Ohio in 2005, but they didn't date until two years later. Now married, the couple has lived in Westerville, Ohio. They had a son, Dash, who was born in 2012, and a daughter, Lucy, who was born in 2015.