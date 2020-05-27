Jason Derulo becomes Spider-Man in Wipe It Down Challenge Video

Singer Jason Derulo releases his own version of the "Wipe It Down" challenge on the TikTok app, in which he transforms into Spider-Man.

Jason Derulo prepares in a Spiderman costume in his video "Wipe It Down" Challenge. TikTok is among the fastest growing applications in the world and has become the birthplace of many of the most important trends on the Internet. Its popularity has skyrocketed especially during the closure of COVID-19, with people looking for an outlet to express their creativity from the comfort of their homes. TikTok has been the birthplace of popular trends such as the "Supalonely" Dance Challenge to the "DNA Test Challenge". More recently, the "Clean It Up" challenge has gained steam. The challenge begins with someone wearing an outfit while wiping a mirror with a cloth and half-cleaning, smoothly cutting themselves with a second outfit, and then wiping again to return to their original outfit. Meanwhile, the song "Wipe It Down" by BMW Kenny is playing in the background.

Singer Jason Derulo released his own version of the challenge, in which he transforms into Spider-Man. Derulo shared the video, originally uploaded to TikTok, on his Twitter account. In the video, the singer begins wiping the mirror before looking at his hand. A clip of the radioactive spider that bites the hand of Peter Parker, by Sam Raimi Spiderman, is seamlessly integrated into the TikTok. Derulo continues to clean the mirror and, in the middle of cleaning, transforms into Spider-Man. Once in disguise, Derulo tests his new skills by shooting cobwebs out of his hand multiple times. Then he starts dancing before looking up and the spider web slides out of the frame. Look the following video.

Derulo's "Wipe It Down" video included higher quality effects than those offered in the TikTok app, and was edited before upload. The suit he wears appears to be inspired by that of the Sam Raimi. Spiderman movie. Derulo & # 39; s Spiderman The transformation is a unique version of the "Clean It Up" challenge. Going through TikTok, there are plenty of other unique or fun shots of the challenge, including ones involving people who become their parents. Definitely worth checking out.

