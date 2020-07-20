Jason Garrett could make the famous & # 39; Scissors & # 39; become a staple of the Giants

If you see and like it, chances are good that Jason Garrett will take it.

This is what some former Giants already know about Garrett, the new offensive coordinator, an easily recognizable evidence-based vision. It was pretty straightforward to connect the dots after Mike Pope, the venerable tight end coach who spent more time (23 years, split over two periods) as a Giants coach than anyone else in franchise history, was hired by Garrett. in 2014 to join. his cowboy outfit.

"I remember when Mike Pope came down there when he left the Giants, the next year, all of a sudden, they are running the scissor play that we used to run with Tiki (Barber) all the time," said former Giants center Shaun O & # 39; Hara told The Post.

Yes, Garrett was far from adverse when it came to borrowing from one of the Cowboys' NFC East rivals if he believed it would serve him well.

Pope spent nine years (1983-1991) with the Giants, working for Bill Parcells and Ray Handley, and returned to the Giants in 2000, brought in by Jim Fassel. Pope spent 14 more years with the Giants, retained by Tom Coughlin. In 2000, Pope was with the Giants when Garrett arrived as a backup quarterback, and the two were together for four years. When Pope was available after the 2013 season, Garrett brought him to Dallas.

In addition to training tight ends, Pope was often responsible for setting up the entire running game in attack, an area in which he had a unique ability. One of Pope's plays in pet racing was called "Scissors," and those who gave it to the Giants anticipate that Garrett will install that play later this summer with this current crop of Giants.

"I remember running it my first year (2004), I thought" What the hell is this play? "" Said Chris Snee, a former guard for the Giants. “Many times as a guard you hate being in space. I remember Tiki telling me ‘Just run. Just run. If you fail, you fail, but you just run. "The worst thing a guard in space can do is accelerate, because then you're creating confusion for the runner. As long as these guys go out and run, they're wide enough to carve something. So it's work from the back read from you "."

It will be interesting to see if this becomes a staple of the Giants, Saquon Barkley filling the role that Barber once had.

The scissors game is based on misdirection and is therefore not something that Garrett would regularly call to start a game. First, the offense needs to establish other base run plays, perhaps a left play area or main game. Then Garrett can jump the scissors.

"A lot of times you have to leave a guy unlocked, one of those linebackers," said Snee. "It's just getting the defense to stink one way and then you have a counterattack the other way." If you can get the defense to flow in one direction, you have two lead extractors that go back to the weak side. We had some huge plays of that, and it was all based on the fact that our main power or game had to be working, and that was always the case. It has great potential, but you have to be able to run the ball effectively for it to work. "

The Giants also used to call that play the "S & S Show" because it featured Snee and Rich Seubert as the shooting guards.

"Then (Pope) was replaced and suddenly we saw Dallas executing him and we still like to say they didn't do as well as we did," Snee said.

With the Cowboys, Garrett had great success finding great swaths of running space for DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott. This was often accomplished with stellar offensive lines, but this does not mean that Garrett will install a sensational approach, although the Giants are expected to be a more powerful team this season.

"The running game is about attacking defenses and all angles," said O & # 39; Hara. "It doesn't always have to be a hammer and a nail. The Cowboys' career game has been punctual and multiple. It's not just being able to 'me' old-school soccer training.

Snee looks at the Giants' starting guards and believes Kevin Zeitler can run the Scissors game, but he's not sure if Will Hernández can go into space effectively enough to do so.

"I guess Jason will bring those plays," said Snee.

If it does, we'll see if the Giants can cut the scissors.