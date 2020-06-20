Jason Mraz is donating all proceeds from his new album to Black Lives Matter and other groups

The two-time Grammy winner released "Look For The Good" on Friday, the same day that African-Americans celebrate the emancipation of slavery from the black community in the United States.
The first six organizations to receive a portion of their donation are Black Lives Matter, the San Diego Academy of Young Artists Music, RISE San Diego, Grassroots Bill, Center for Policy Initiatives, and the Fair Justice Initiative.
"I am publicly announcing my contributions in hopes of inspiring other creators and business leaders to do the same: share wealth, share profits, and recognize that life is only great when it's great for everyone," said Mraz.
Each year, the artist will choose various organizations working to promote "equality and justice" to receive donations from the album's profits.