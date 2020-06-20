Jason Mraz is donating all proceeds from his new album to Black Lives Matter and other groups







The two-time Grammy winner released "Look For The Good" on Friday, the same day that African-Americans celebrate the emancipation of slavery from the black community in the United States.

"On June 19, a historic day in the advancement of equality, I am proud to be caring and serving Black Lives by donating all of my proceeds from the sales and broadcasts of my new LP recording, Look For The Good," Mraz tweeted

Juneteenth has received increased attention in the wake of national protests against police brutality and racial injustice, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The first six organizations to receive a portion of their donation are Black Lives Matter, the San Diego Academy of Young Artists Music, RISE San Diego, Grassroots Bill, Center for Policy Initiatives, and the Fair Justice Initiative. "I am publicly announcing my contributions in hopes of inspiring other creators and business leaders to do the same: share wealth, share profits, and recognize that life is only great when it's great for everyone," said Mraz. Each year, the artist will choose various organizations working to promote "equality and justice" to receive donations from the album's profits.





