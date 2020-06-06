Jason Oppenheim Talks Treatment Towards Ex Mary

Selling the cast of Sunset and many viewers have questions about Jason's weak point for his former Mary. So, here it is with the explanation.

Netflix season two Sell ​​Sunset He reaffirmed that Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim has a soft spot for his ex-girlfriend-turned-co-worker Mary Fitzgerald. When asked about the dynamics of his relationship with Mary, he agreed that it is an unusual situation, but makes an excellent comment on why he shares a wonderful relationship with her.

Many viewers were surprised by the fact that Jason and Mary once dated, and even after their separation, they share a strong bond. They adopted a dog as they were going out and got another one after separating because they realized they were excellent for shared parenting. Well, just like us, his co-stars were shocked by these revelations. Maya Vander and Christine Quinn have often questioned their boss's preferential treatment of their ex. Many viewers noted that Jason would hardly say no to Mary, but he would be tougher on Davina or Heather Young.

During an interview with QuickJason explained why he continues to have a good connection with his ex and her boyfriend of 26 years. He said, "I think that staying close friends with some of the ones you told you loved makes more sense that you somehow don't like that person. I don't understand how, for months and years, you tell someone you love them, and then they are out of your reach. live, that doesn't make much sense to me. " Well, his thought process makes sense and clarifies why he has so much affection for Mary. He is not only cordial to Mary, but also to his three exes, which may sound strange to some people. He explains that he was never cheated or disrespected by his partners; they separated only because they realized they wanted different things in their lives. Look at the photo he recently published:

So what about other cast members who feel threatened by their exclusive attention towards their ex. He says, "I don't give a damn, honestly. People's opinions aren't going to dictate what makes me happy." That is tough, but at least it's honest, right? They may not be together, but we definitely love their on-screen chemistry. He was even seen crying at his wedding. We assume he was thinking about how Mary was his soulmate, and should have been there on stage with her! Still, he would have been happy with the fact that she was a professional, sold the house on her wedding day, and made a sale for the group.

Mary and Jason have a functional relationship and honestly they seem very compatible. Remember her long hug on one of Heather's lists? They had to be interrupted because it was increasingly uncomfortable to watch their colleagues (and the viewers). We wonder what Romain has to say about that intimate moment shared between ex. Is he as cold as Jason? We don't believe it!

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

