Jason Rantz on ongoing chaos in Seattle and Portland: time for Republicans to "get organized" and report

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that protesters in Seattle and Portland are driven by a "devious ideology" and that until the "silent majority" speaks, riots and violence they will continue to affect American cities.

"This has nothing to do with George Floyd," Rantz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "This has everything to do with a devious ideology that drives Marxism and socialism. And the only way they can do this is to break down the current systems of government, capitalism, surveillance and reconstruction. If they want to rebuild, they believe they have to put themselves violent and if not violent, they have to give the threat of violence to prevent people from actually speaking. "

PORTLAND POLICE DECLARE & # 39; RIOT & # 39; AFTER SEVERAL FIRE SET, MOVED FENCES

Rantz encouraged the "silent majority" to stand up and "begin to reject" the violence caused by rioters and local leaders who do not hold them accountable.

"Too often across the country, whether it's in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, there are a lot of people sitting around and saying, 'You know what, we're the silent majority. We're not going to fight back.' I'm sorry, "Rantz continued," It is unacceptable to remain the silent majority. We need to stand up and be the vocal majority and we must begin to back down. It is unacceptable that we allow this type of illegality to take over American cities and congratulations to the Trump administration for sending federal law enforcement officials in Portland. "

Rantz said that while violent protesters, some of whom belong to Antifa, continue to organize an organized operation and wreak havoc on US cities, Republicans are responding with "an angry tweet."

"It is how elections are lost locally, in silence. Right now, all these protesters are not silent, are they? They are organizing," he said. "They are recruiting members for their cause and in the meantime, we're saying 'maybe I'll send an angry tweet'. It has to be more than that," Rantz concluded. "We need to organize ourselves."

