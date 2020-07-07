Jason Whitlock: NFL shows "leadership failure" in anthem, yielding to pressure from Black Lives Matter

Outkick.com contributor Jason Whitlock responded Monday that the NFL reportedly planned to play the black national anthem before games, calling it "lack of leadership" and "failure of men to stand up and follow the principles they say they believe in. " . "

"When I look at what the NFL is doing, this goes against every value the NFL has relied on. Professional sports have been based on celebrating American culture, the ideas and values ​​that best exemplify the United States, "Whitlock told" Tucker Carlson Tonight. "

He said that professional sport was based on the unification of the United States. Additionally, Whitlock expressed concern that NFL players defend the black national anthem, "Raise every voice and sing," and then kneel down during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"The NFL will keep a good chunk of its audience and will never look the same again because of the failure of the NFL-wide leadership," Whitlock said.

The reported decision to play the song comes after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, sparking protests across the country over racial inequality and police brutality. According to the ESPN report, the song will be played before "The Star-Spangled Banner".

The NFL has not commented on the reports.

Whitlock said Black Lives Matter is a "Marxist political organization" that does not mean "black death or black men."

"It is a political movement. It is a communist political movement. … I have seen many of these guys, they say they are in Christianity and their religious beliefs, do they understand that Black Lives Matter, communism, Marxism is anti-religious? This is a historic failure of men and leadership. This is cowardice at its highest level, this is the NFL jumping at the shark and saying that we stop being who we said we are. Now we are something more because our money is at stake and we do not defend the values ​​that we said we defend. "

The league and the NFL Players Association are also considering including the names of the victims on the uniforms through stickers on the helmets or patches on the shirts, ESPN reported. The NFL can also produce victim education programs. They also have other plans that have not been identified.

The league hopes to demonstrate "a genuine commitment to the public, the players and the coaches and that the voices of the players continue to be heard," according to the ESPN source.