Jason Wright: Social media distorts life. I didn't share & # 39; this moment but built my character

Every day on social networks we see soaring stories of people standing. But what about the times when we live small?

Lately I've been hanging around inside my memory bank with an experience that no matter how it twists me and twists me to escape, it has no alternate ending.

I lived small.

FACEBOOK USERS MEET FOR VIRGINIA SINGLES THAT WERE FOUND DURING THE & # 39; STRANGE SESSION & # 39; SESSION PHOTOS

I was in my freshman year of high school when I landed a sturdy role in a play. I had been acting for a few years and was delighted to be entrusted by my teacher and director of dynamite drama.

We had little time to prepare and will never forget to read the script the first time. The dialogue sizzled and erupted like a Pepsi after school.

And then everything went flat.

My character had a particularly profane line that I shouldn't, no, couldn't say. I had never said those words. I still do not do it.

In our first rehearsal, I murmured the line quietly and waited with so many distractions on stage that the director wouldn't notice.

She did not do it.

During three wild weeks of rehearsals, I convinced myself that I could go on pretending. So when the curtain finally rose with an audience, maybe it would feel good to say it only once at full volume.

The night of the open rehearsal, I was nervous to see an older couple from the church, the Ehlers, sitting in the auditorium. They were always friends with our family and I had no idea they would be there.

When the big moment came, with adrenaline, testosterone, and gummy bears running through my system, I went for it.

$

I remember the moment Where I was standing As it sounded. How I felt

After the show, the Ehlers met me in the school lobby with cheers, a hug, and some quick dialogue.

Certainly, after all these years, this cannot be considered literally. Still, sadly, I know it's close. Regrets have a way of adding color to gray memories.

Mrs. Ehlers looked at me. Jason, that was quite a language. You have surprised us.

"I know. I didn't want to say it."

"Why didn't you tell the director you didn't want to say the phrase? I bet you could have changed it.

I studied my black and white checkered sneakers. "She wouldn't have left me," I said.

"Maybe," said Mrs. Ehlers with a soft smile. "Or maybe not. But sometimes we have to stand up, right? Either way, we are proud of you.

I said goodbye and stayed around the drama room until our director appeared and the other cast members disappeared.

More from Opinion

Heart pounding and palms sweating, I stood near his desk and casually asked him if I could, perhaps, I don't know, possibly change the profane line of the play to something more PG.

"Of course! You're right. Actually, we should. I wish you had said something earlier.

Oh.

I soon walked away juggling gratitude, humility, respect and shame.

Later, when I relayed the story to the Ehlers, they gave me more cheers, hugs, and unconditional love.

So how about that alternate ending?

Why didn't I immediately stand up? Why hadn't I stuck to my standards? Refused to bend? I could have presented my case without ego, pride, or self-righteous judgment.

What a story it could have been!

"Hey guys. Have I ever told you about the time I made a difficult call and refused to budge?

Instead, my spine shrank. It was a golden moment to be brave, to speak, to stay upright.

Instead, I was weak, I kept quiet, I lived small.

Years later I can remember other times that I handled those character moments much better. How grateful I am for those second chances.

However, here I am, sharing a hypothetical regret in the spirit of transparency.

If we cannot share the good times with the bad and the falls and the failures with the great victories, what is the point of sharing?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Life and its harsh lessons are not meant to be lived and learned through an elegant filter.

Because heaven knows that the moments when we live as young are as important in our book of life as the days when we stand firm.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JASON F. WRIGHT