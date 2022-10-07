Javaughn J. Porter Biography

The rap industry and the name “Blueface” has so much of a proximity to each other. Yes, both of them have things in common. For example, anyone who loves rap music will know about ‘Blueface’ aka Johnathan Michael porter. He is known for his offbeat style of rapping and that’s how his song “respect My Crippin ” has gone viral, for being unique and different among others. Javaughn J. Porter will surely be proud of being the son of a renowned American rapper. His birth in a family has already made him a celebrity, as the moment his images are shared on social media, they go viral thus highlighting the extent of love and affection he has got from his ever increasing fan base who belong to different parts of the world. His father has associated himself professionally, with the top music artists such as Drake, Lil Pump to name a few. Let’s now know more about Javaughn J. Porter:-

Javaughn came into the beautiful family and became an addition as he was born on 28th April, 2017, in Los Angeles, California, United States. The handsome little prince is no short of the charisma which his father has gathered across the world with his rapping style. All eyes in a few years will surely be on his son as well, since he is born to shine, considering the family he is born in.

Javaughn J. Porter Age, Parents

Who is Johnathan Michael Porter?

Javaughn’s father namely Johnathan Michael Porter has successfully carved a niche for himself in the world with his skills as a rapper, songwriter as well as a singer. As a father who obviously has a never-ending love for his son, he right away tattoed the name of his son, after his birth. Additionally, as a way to dedicate this beautiful relationship and friendship of father and son, he also prepared a special song namely Deadlocs. Blueface has an active Instagram account with the username @bluefacerap. The fans continue to enjoy their visuals from time to time, thus getting an opportunity to know and update themselves about their favorite star.

Who is Jaidyn Alexis?

Javaughn is equally blessed to have a mother namely Jaidyn Alexis who is professionally competent. She is a CEO who has been known as a hardworking lady to create a name for herself in the industry by delivering the best services, thanks to the position which she has constantly maintained. She is associated with beauty and skin care as well as baby care products. Jaidyn Alexis is also known to have a strong social media influence, thanks to her being active on Instagram with over 200,000 followers as she loves to share her life events with various beautiful and sweet images frequently. She started using this platform right from 2019. She lacks a Wikipedia page, as she doesn’t have the same. But she is very much active on Instagram as her account id is @jaidynalexxis.

Siblings

Javaughn is proud to have the company of a sister, after being all alone uptill now. He can now enjoy the company, while being a few years older also means that he has to show a responsible side as a dutiful brother who takes good care of her sister. Likewise, talking about the sister of his father, he does have one namely Kali Miller who is younger to his dad and is very cute and beautiful. Similarly, his dad had an older brother but sadly there was a tragedy where he was sentenced to thirteen long years of imprisonment due to an accidental killing. It is also to be told that the rapper had to face flak for kicking her sister out in 2019. Hence, there have been allegations which people have leveled on him after his relationship with his sister came out in the open.

Net Worth

A child like Javaughan can certainly hope and buy his favorite candies, as he may so desire. In a few months, he can even wish to purchase his favorite games as per his liking. Yes, since, after all, considering his net worth is enough to give him enough room and space to easily get the things he desires while growing. As of 2021, his net worth is estimated at roughly $10,000.

How old is Blueface’s son?

Blueface’s son is 5 years old

What is blueface’s son name?

Blueface’s son is Javaughn J. Porter

How did Chrisean Rock lose her tooth?

Before telling the exact reason, it is important to mention that success has to be carefully handled or else it is very easy to fall in the pit, and lose certain charm which any personality gains over a period of time due to the hard work. After all, “people who have fame” and are on public platform, needs to be extra-careful as they are constantly vulnerable to be judged by their fans, the moment they take a step in haste, that is without thinking. Yes, that’s exactly how the renowned rapper has to be in. As Chrisean Rock is the former Blueface craftsman who lost her tooth due to a bad fight with Jaidyn Alexis. It was due to provocation of Chrisean from an outsider that Jaidyn Alexis has said i’ll things about her. This infuriated Chrisean and there began an ugly and an extremely unhealthy quarrel which soon turned into an ugly fight.

Chrisean got the much desired popularity after she worked in a reality series from Blueface namely, “Blue Girls Club”. In the ensuing fight which has the ugliest visuals which any fan could have visualized, given the stardom of the rapper, Chrisean hit head on ground and lost a tooth. Later, Blueface offered her money as repair charges to fix her tooth. The tooth was special, as this was the symbol of love as she tattooed the face of Blueface on it. Later on, there was the news that Blueface distanced himself from her in order to bring peace in his life.

