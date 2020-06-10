Javier Ambler II: The parents of the Texas black man who died during the arrest say he was a & # 39; gentle giant & # 39;

When his sister tried to show him Floyd's video, "I just imagined my son in that situation," he told CNN in an interview. "I said, please, you know, turn it off, turn it off," said Maritza Ambler.

"I am not resisting" and "I have congestive heart failure," Ambler II can be heard saying on the body camera of his arrest released Monday by the Austin Police Department, which is investigating the incident because Ambler died in Austin. .

Television station Austin KVUE and US statesman Austin first reported on the video after months of requests for records.

Maritza and her husband, Javier, said that they had not seen that video either, that they recently discovered that it existed, and that they will not see it.

"We went through this, this feeling a year ago, and we were like, recovering," said Javier Ambler.

"Even though we knew that eventually the truth would come out, and in that way, we might have a closure, but I understand that (the video) is horrible."

Javier's mother described her only child as a loving and fun mommy's boy.

Ashes in a locket

She has carried her ashes with her in a locket since the day she was cremated more than a year ago.

"As a mother, I wouldn't wish this on anyone," she said.

She still talks to him every day, he said.

"Sometimes I feel a sensation and I know he is with me," said Maritza Ambler.

Both parents said they couldn't see their son's body until the funeral; they were told it was because of the investigation.

Javier Ambler broke down as he spoke of the son he described as a "gentle giant" and a "great father."

Ambler II's 4-year-old son still asks about his father, Maritza Ambler said. Her 15-year-old son lives with the grandparents and cannot sleep due to the death of his father, Javier Ambler said.

Ambler says her son was raised as an army brat.

"He didn't know black or white from a Filipino … because in the Defense Department schools we had, we had the privilege of educating him, that did not exist," said the father. "Everything was green, military green."

"We didn't even talk about this, you know, like what is happening right now (with the protests), because it wasn't necessary," he said.

But his mother said she thought the color of her son's skin played a role in his death.

"They just saw someone with that skin color … someone they are used to facing, and you know it was just a target," he said. "I think that is part of the reason they chased him."

A chase that ended in death

The pursuit began in the early hours of his death when Ambler II did not dim his headlights when he passed an agent, according to the incident report from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Ambler II continued driving for 22 minutes after the agent tried to stop him, authorities said. The chase ended when his Honda Pilot crashed into a grove of trees, according to the death report.

Ambler got out of his car with his hands up, but resisted attempts to handcuff him and refused to follow orders, according to a report from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. At least one deputy used a Taser on it, the report says.

About two minutes after the video first recorded Ambler saying he has heart failure, and almost 90 seconds after he was first heard saying he can't breathe, officers appear to have handcuffed him.

But less than 30 seconds after being handcuffed, officers appear to notice that Ambler is not responding. An officer is heard saying that on a radio request for emergency medical services.

After officers check for a pulse and find none, Ambler's handcuffs are removed and officers can be heard administering CPR until medical units arrive.

Death report: cause of death was homicide

Her son would have had a hard time physically obeying the orders of the arresting officers, including putting his hands behind his back to be handcuffed due to his obesity, his parents said.

She knows that not all officers are bad, Maritza Ambler said, but she would like these officers to go to jail, "because they took their lives." As far as she knows, her son was helpless, he said.

"For too long," he said, some officers "have been hurting people, killing people, and just getting away with it," he said.

"And they wear their insignia, they use their weapon, they use their position to try to beat people, and it's not okay," he said. "So if they need to retrain on how to arrest people, they should do it," he said.

Ambler's cause of death was congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, "in combination with forced restraint," according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's custody death report.

The form of death was homicide, according to the death in custody report.

"There was no consideration, they intended to take his life that morning," said Javier Ambler. "I would like them to go to jail for as long as the prosecutor, the jury or the judge says they should do, because not until they go to jail and feel what the jail feels, this will stop."