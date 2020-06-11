Javier Ambler's former partner: & # 39; Your children do not mean more than my children & # 39;

"You can't go on like this anymore," said Bre Gamble. "We need justice, we need equality. And we need solidarity. What's difficult about that?"

"I can't breathe," Ambler can be heard repeatedly saying on body camera footage of the March 2019 incident, released this week.

He tells Williamson County, Texas Sheriff's Deputies, "I can't resist" and "I have congestive heart failure."

Gamble says his children are now adding to the number of people left without a father from such encounters.

"The state of Texas has allowed Williamson County to continue like this for so long, and now they have made statistics on my children," Gamble told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Ambler's son Deavion Gamble said he now sees the world differently. He can't see a white officer in uniform the same way, or a white Honda Pilot, the car his father was driving on the day of his death.

"This comes at a mental cost to anyone," he said, breaking down, one that "I don't wish on anyone."

Ambler was a good father, Gamble said.

"He was always there for us, he was always there for these children," he said. "It was the glue."

And even after the two separated, the relationship remained "excellent" without "drama," he said.

In the early hours of March 28, 2019, a Williamson County deputy attempted to stop Ambler when he was unable to dim his car headlights as he passed, according to the incident report from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

But Ambler did not stop, he continued for 22 minutes with the officer chasing him, authorities said.

The chase ended when his Honda Pilot crashed into a grove of trees, according to the death report.

Ambler got out of his car with his hands up, but resisted attempts to handcuff him and refused to follow orders, according to a report by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. At least one deputy used a Taser on it, the report says.

& # 39; They took their last breath & # 39;

About two minutes after the video first recorded Ambler saying he has heart failure, and almost 90 seconds after they first heard him say he couldn't breathe, officers appear to have handcuffed him.

Less than 30 seconds after being handcuffed, officers appear to notice that Ambler is not responding. An officer is heard saying that on a radio request for emergency medical services.

After officers check for a pulse and find none, Ambler's handcuffs are removed and officers can be heard administering CPR until medical units arrive.

"You know, they took their last breath," said Gamble. "He was clearly distressed, his face, his voice."

Heart failure

Ambler's cause of death was congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, "in combination with forced restraint," according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's custody death report.

The form of death was homicide, according to the report of death in custody.

Ambler's parents told CNN that his obesity would have made it difficult for him to follow the orders of the arresting officer, such as putting his hand behind his back to be handcuffed.

Deavion spoke of the pain of graduating without his father there, and his mother spoke of her children's struggles since Ambler's death – one still can't sleep. Deavion had problems with the school.

"He is coming into life, they are going to come into life. They have no father to call when they need advice … their children can still pick up the phone and talk to you," said their mother.

"Your children mean nothing more than my children," he said.