Jawaan Taylor of Jacksonville Jaguars teeters on a 400 pound grouper: video

How big was the NFL fish Jawaan Taylor caught last week? Maybe even big enough to join Taylor on the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line.

22-year-old Taylor, who is heading into his second season after playing college football in Florida, claims the mere "goliath" he caught weighed 400 pounds.

(Taylor himself weighs 312 pounds, according to ProFootballReference.com).

The player posted a video on Twitter that showed him reeling in the big shot during an outing with some friends.

"Fish of a lifetime!" Taylor captioned the video.

The Jaguar then released a photo of itself with the catch.

Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus, who was on the trip, posted a video showing a mere giant being unhooked and released, but not before waving his tail at his potential captors.

Groupers can grow up to 800 pounds, according to the Florida Museum, Jacksonville WJXT-TV reported.