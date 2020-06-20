Jaws is aggressively a dad movie

There are some things in life that just scream "dad". Corny jokes. Get excited to change the factory settings on a TV. Complaining about the air conditioning. Grills But there is a really great movie that fits that specific bill, a movie so revolutionary that its status as a Daddy's Hall of Fame has been ignored. In Jaws‘45th anniversary it's time to recognize that Steven Spielberg's masterpiece is the pinnacle of Dad's movie.

It's not Martin Brody's (Roy Scheider) excellent parenting skills that makes Jaws a dad movie, although he is the only known dad from this movie. JawsIn fact, it doesn't fully address what kind of father Brody is. No, being a movie for Dad goes far beyond having children. It is the embodiment of that parent's primary instinct to protect with a ton of well-used parental tropes thrown in for good measure.

J's central conflictaws It absolutely captures a kind of parental ethos. That's because in essence Jaws it's just about protection. There is a giant threat, in this case a man-eating shark that terrorizes a man's home, Amity Island. For some reason, it is up to a man, Police Chief Martin Brody, to end this threat and save his home and, by extension, his family. All of that goes back to the tropes of the caveman era. Beast attacks the family. The man kills the beast. Man is good

It is also the way this primal story is told that consolidates it in the father's story. There is nothing clean or sophisticated about these men's battle with their enemy shark. Everything from their boats and spears to their clothing seems worn and frayed. Even Hooper's marine biologist outfit seems worn out and his dependence on science is often played as a joke. Brody, Hopper (Richard Dreyfuss) and Quint (Robert Shaw) are three men who fight against nature and the elements, and they look like this.

Then there are the little details. Quint take on Hopper crushing his cheap beer? The gloomy humor behind the iconic "you're going to need a bigger pot" line? Did Quint and Hooper cheerfully compare the scars they had while doing progressively more stupid things? That's all dad.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpxOLhuNXfM (/ embed)

And who can forget how this trio finally kills the beast? Jaws does not die from a speargun or from eating poisoned or captive meat after being captured. It is literally shattered as Brody fights for his life aboard a sinking ship. Dads have long been teased for their love of unnecessary cinematic bangs, but Jaws it contains one of the few necessary and deeply graphic. And it's amazing.

This weekend you have the rare opportunity to shoot two sharks in the face with a bullet. You can celebrate one of the best movies ever created on your historic birthday, and you can have a nice time with your own personal Brody. Happy Birthday, Jaws You could still pass as a small fish.

Where to transmit Jaws

