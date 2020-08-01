Jay Monahan's leadership of the coronavirus for the PGA Tour has been excellent

PGA of America to PGA Tour: "Thank you."

This is an underlying theme at the PGA Championship as it begins this week at Harding Park in San Francisco as the first major championship of 2020.

The PGA of America, the governing body for this year's first major championship, has taken abundant notes on how PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has conducted the past eight weeks of tournaments since the COVID-19 restart of your program stopped.

Also commissioners of any other professional sports, all of whom have consulted with Monahan, who has become an unwitting pioneer as he was the first to restart the season of this sport after the pandemic ended all professional sports. .

Monahan is not on the PGA Championship field this week. It won't take a single shot at Harding Park. But he is already a big part of the events because of the way he led the PGA Tour on his restart, paving the way for the PGA.

"It wasn't anything heroic," Seth Waugh, CEO of PGA of America, told The Post when asked about Monahan's leadership. "I'm biased because I'm a big Jay fan. But he was at the heart of it all. They were in Players (Championship in March) when he went from playing with fans to non-fans to cancellation. In 24 hours, he went from a game to another and everything else. "

All along, Waugh and the powers of the PGA of America had the advantage of time after they postponed the PGA Championship from May to August.

That has allowed them to see how Monahan and the PGA Tour have done things, which to date have been more than admirable considering the fact that, entering last week, they had administered some 7,000 COVID-19 tests on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, and only 25 were positive among players, caddies and essential tournament staff.

"In terms of bringing sports back, he was the first to say, 'Let's play,' in June, when no one thought anyone could do anything and it felt like a dream," Waugh said. "We all had hope and we were supporting it, but we weren't sure if it made sense."

Not only does it make sense, it's been a resounding success, so much so that Monahan, if she wanted to, could bill consulting fees to people like NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and his NHL comrades Gary Bettman; Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred; and the NFL, Roger Goodell.

"We have shared what our plans were for our return," Monahan said recently. "I think what interests them most is:" What are you learning now that they are working and that your plans are underway, and what are some of the things that we could benefit from? "

Monahan, of course, did not have a guide, because there is no such thing for a pandemic.

"Obviously there has been a lot of excitement about the return of golf, and the PGA Tour has done a remarkable job of getting it back and showing leadership and guts to get things done," Waugh said. "They have not been afraid to learn week by week and what they can do better. It has been remarkably smooth. We are glad we had a couple of months to see and learn."

Andy North, who will convene the PGA Championship this week as an ESPN analyst, has realized the work Monahan has done in the past two months.

“I hope that at the end of this season, every time it ends, some stories will be written about the great job the Tour did in discovering how to handle this and how to deal with it and how to get on with its activities. business & # 39; & # 39 ;, said North. "I'm generally very critical of the Tour (and) have been for 30, 40 years because that's what we did as players." But I think they have handled the situation very, very well. "

California has been one of the U.S. states that has seen a sharp increase in cases in the past few weeks, making this week even more challenging. It was speculated for months that the PGA Championship will never be played in San Francisco with rumors that he will move to another place out of state running rampant.

"It will be a sigh of relief once we do this," Waugh said. "You are nervous every day so it could go wrong. I am glad that we are the first greats. I am very happy that we were not the first event. It has been a gift for us to have eight weeks to see and learn. There is a lot of comfort in that ".

PGA of America to PGA Tour: "Thank you."