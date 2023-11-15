On November 7th, 2023, Slipknot announced they had decided “to part ways” with drummer Jay Weinberg. The news shocked fans, as Weinberg had been with the band for over a decade, replacing original drummer Joey Jordison in 2013.

The Reason Behind Weinberg’s Departure

Slipknot has not yet revealed the exact reason behind Weinberg’s departure, but the drummer has hinted at being blindsided by the decision. In a statement on social media, Weinberg expressed his heartbreak over the split and thanked Slipknot’s fans for their support.

Speculation about Weinberg’s departure has been circulating online, with some fans suggesting that creative differences may have played a role. A theory posted on Reddit suggests that Weinberg may have wanted to write his style more than Slipknot’s percussionist Clown did and that this may have been a point of contention between the two.

Slipknot has a reputation for being a tight-knit group with a strong emphasis on collaboration and creative input from all members. It’s possible that Weinberg’s departure was related to a disagreement over the band’s creative direction or approach to songwriting.

Weinberg’s Legacy with Slipknot

Despite the circumstances of his departure, there’s no denying that Jay Weinberg made a significant impact during his time with Slipknot. His powerful drumming style and high-energy performances helped to elevate the band’s already intense live shows, and his contributions to their recorded output were also highly regarded.

As the son of Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg, Jay brought a unique perspective and skillset to Slipknot. He was widely respected by his bandmates and fans, and both will undoubtedly feel his departure.

Slipknot has not yet announced who will replace Weinberg on drums, but the band has a history of finding talented musicians to fill their ranks. Fans will no doubt be eager to see who steps up to the challenge and helps to carry on the legacy of one of metal’s most iconic bands.

