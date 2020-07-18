Jay-Z, other celebrities call on feds to investigate 2010 student murder

Rihanna, Jay-Z, Charlize Theron and other celebrities call on the US Department of Justice to investigate the death of Danroy "DJ" Henry Jr., a 20-year-old Pace University black football player killed by an officer white police. in New York almost a decade ago.

In a letter sent this week to Attorney General William Barr, the artists say Henry, who was from Easton, Massachusetts, "lost his life without good reason and without a good explanation." The case remains an "unhealed wound" for Henry's family and the people of New York, they wrote.

"The Justice Department must honestly determine if a pattern and / or practice of discrimination played a role in the DJ Henry case, and if it did, offer justice that restores this young man's name and reputation, while giving hope to other young black men who are like him and desperate for change, "they wrote.

Others who signed the letter are Pharrell Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael K. Williams, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige, and Gabrielle Union.

An email seeking comment was sent to Department of Justice spokesmen on Friday.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York announced in 2015 that they would not file civil rights charges, saying that a thorough review of the evidence did not show that Pleasantville officer Aaron Hess acted with the deliberate and specific intention of violating the law. The officer was previously authorized by a grand jury.

Hess shot Henry as Henry drove through a parking lot, away from a disturbance that spilled from a bar in October 2010 in Mount Pleasant, a suburb of New York City.

Hess said Henry was trying to run him over and that he shot through the windshield to stop the driver.

The Henrys have said that Hess jumped into the front of the car, got on the hood and shot his son for no good reason. Another officer, Ronald Beckley, shot Hess and then said he did it because he believed Hess was "the aggressor."

Prosecutors said Henry's car hit the officer and wounded him before Hess fired his weapon by making "a split decision under conditions of extreme danger, conditions in which the law generally allows freedom for the trial of a police officer. policeman".

The Henrys struck a $ 6 million settlement with the city and the officer.

The celebrities said the facts of the case "reek of local conflicts of interest, racial prejudice and even false testimony."

"Justice, it seems, has been denied," they wrote.

Henry's father said the new information that has come out since the criminal case was closed warrants further examination of his son's death. He pointed to multiple witnesses who contradicted the police department's initial account of what happened, including Beckley.

"We hope that anyone who can reopen this will reopen it," Danroy Henry Sr. told The Associated Press on Friday. "Everything we ask for is what we asked for from the beginning: it is just a fair review of the actual evidence, not a false presentation of a false narrative, which is all we believe has happened so far."

Elder Henry said officials should reopen the case and should not wait for calls for family or others to take action.

"That is the old moment," he said. "A new moment has arisen that requires them to be better. That is why there are people on the street."

Jay-Z has also called for justice in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead while running through a Georgia neighborhood. The social justice arm of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation asked the state attorney general in May to appoint a special prosecutor to help achieve a fair trial.