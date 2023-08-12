Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada has been sentenced to six months in jail and a fine of Rs 5,000 in an old case related to non-payment of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) money to workers of her theatre. A court in Chennai delivered the verdict on August 11, 2023.

The case dates back several years when Jaya Prada and her partners allegedly shut down their cinema in Chennai after suffering major losses. However, they reportedly did not repay the ESI amount of the employees, which led to the case being filed against them.

Jaya Prada, who has acted in over 300 films throughout her career, appeared in court after being served a warrant. The court granted her bail after appearing before it.

The verdict has come as a shock to Jaya Prada’s fans and colleagues in the film industry. Many have expressed their support for the actress and have called for a review of the case.

In response to the verdict, Jaya Prada’s spokesperson said, “We respect the court’s verdict, but we will be appealing against it. We are confident that justice will be done.”

The case against Jaya Prada is a reminder of the importance of employers fulfilling their legal obligations towards their employees. The verdict also underscores the need for individuals and organizations to be vigilant about their legal responsibilities and to take proactive steps to ensure compliance.

Jaya Prada’s career and legacy

Jaya Prada is a veteran Bollywood actress who has acted in over 300 films in a career spanning several decades. She is known for her roles in films such as “Sargam”, “Tohfa”, and “Sharaabi”. She has won several awards for her performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaya Prada is also a former Member of Parliament (MP) and has been associated with the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She has been actively involved in politics and has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and empowerment.

Jaya Prada’s career and legacy have inspired generations of actors and actresses in India. Her contribution to the film industry and to public life has been widely recognized and celebrated. The verdict in the old case against her is unlikely to detract from her achievements and her impact on Indian cinema and society.

#