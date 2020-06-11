Jaywalking Arrests Black Teens Under Review in Oklahoma

The jaywalking arrest of two teens in Oklahoma has prompted an investigation after videos were released showing police aggressively detaining one of the teens before detaining him on the ground while declaring "I can't breathe."

On June 4, police released body camera images from a Tulsa neighborhood as police jump out of their patrol to confront jaywalking suspects in a rapidly escalating situation.

While the first teenager is arrested, his friend can be heard saying "Why are you suffocating him?"

"All I was doing was hiking," an officer responds to the teenager. "We just want to talk to him. Then he had to act like a fool like that.

The nearly 20-minute videos show an officer lying on top of the teenager lying on his stomach even after being handcuffed.

The teen pleads with the officer to stop touching him, but the officer's hands remain on the teen and he repeatedly pulls on his pants and grabs his legs and crotch.

Officers repeated to teens who broke the law because they jaywalked. Body camera videos show the area had uneven or inconspicuous sidewalks.

The teenager who was first handcuffed was forced into a police car while shouting profanity at officers. He called the "evil" and racist officers and said they arrested him because he is black. He yelled, "Call my mom! Call my mom!

"Because I'm black … I'm a criminal," the teen yelled at an officer as they both physically fought as they put the teen in the car. "Black lives matter!"

Body camera images show that the other teenager was fired.

Tulsa is the second largest city in Oklahoma, with a population comprising about 66 percent white and 16 percent black, according to US Census data. USA

It was not immediately known whether the teens received a subpoena or were formally charged. The messages and an email sent to the Tulsa Police Department were not returned Wednesday.

Greg Robinson, a community organizer and activist, told KJRH-TV that the police department will likely conclude that officers were following protocol.

"And they probably were," said Robinson. "But that's the problem. Why do we need more control when we don't feel like the police are protecting us? We feel like they're hunting us."

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wrote in a Facebook post that he saw footage of the teens' arrest and that he is working with the police department on the investigation.

"I want all the children in Tulsa to feel safe to walk down the street in their neighborhood," he wrote. "No Tulsa child should be afraid of being approached and handcuffed for walking down the street."

Tulsa police said the department released the body camera videos to make them transparent, but will not comment on the arrest because the Internal Affairs Unit is investigating.