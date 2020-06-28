Jazz star Rudy Gobert deals with coronavirus side effects 3 months after diagnosis

Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus in March, and more than three months later, the Utah Jazz star says he has yet to fully recover.

Gobert told L & # 39; Equipe that he has not recovered his sense of smell.

"The taste has returned, but the smell is not yet 100 percent. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me it could take up to a year, "said Gobert via HoopsHype.

Gobert's ordeal was a bad sign for other coronavirus patients who expected their own symptoms to subside.

Still, Gobert said he intended to play for Utah when the NBA season will resume in late July in Orlando, Florida. The Jazz (41-23) have ranked fourth in the Western Conference.

The league released its schedule last Friday, and the first game game is expected to feature the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Jazz in the opening of a doubleheader. And just like the first opening night of this season did like no other, the second nationally televised Twinbill game will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.