JC Watts: After the closure and death of George Floyd, this is still true: no one is not essential

In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd, the streets that were empty just a few weeks ago suddenly filled with thousands of people. The contrast was surprising, and I think he's trying to teach us something.

As COVID-19 spread, we were told to stay home and practice social distancing. Public gatherings were canceled and gatherings with family and friends became virtual. However, what was most surprising to me was how quickly the term "nonessential" became commonplace.

If your work was not considered essential, then, in a sense, neither would you. The result? Millions of Americans lost their jobs. The houses of worship were empty. The bustling communities became ghost towns.

Then Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, ending his life.

Just when television footage of Bull Connor police dogs and fire hoses electrified our nation in 1963, the video of George Floyd's death hit us all in the stomach. And our response has revealed an important truth.

No one is nonessential.

In normal times I suppose this would be evident, but these are not normal times. Instead, this is a time when reflecting on how essential we are may be just what is needed.

I say this not only as a general principle, but from personal experience.

I grew up in a rural Oklahoma city, racially segregated. If black people like me wanted to go see a movie, we had to sit on the balcony. My elementary school is named after Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy. I was chased by white men with evil in their hearts, stopped by six policemen (like a congressman, no less!) And outlined by the department store security guards.

Every step of the way, I also learned how essential each of us is. I helped integrate that elementary school, and my father and uncle did the same in the white-only pool. My uncle led the NAACP in Oklahoma and was attacked to death by the KKK, but brought Chief Klansman to Christ and made him a close friend.

Later, I became the first black quarterback at my high school and the second to start at the University of Oklahoma. I was the first black Oklahoman elected to state office. I was elected to Congress by a mostly white district. I am now the founder of the Black News Channel, the first 24/7 cable news network dedicated exclusively to the culture of the black community.

On my trip, people not only saw me as black or masculine, as Christian or conservative. They saw me as essential. And it made a difference in the world.

My life is a testimony to how far we have come, but we still have much more distance to travel.

What holds our body together, our skin, remains what tears our society apart. And that will not change until the only thing that defines us is the essence of who we are.

That difference is what our world needs now, more than ever. Whatever our race, gender, age, religion, income, or address, we are all essential.

God sees value in all of us. It doesn't matter if we are red, yellow, brown, black or white. Nor does it matter if we are men, women, billionaires, bankruptcies, Republicans, or Democrats. God loves us all because He made us all essential.

Humans could learn something from that. Too often we love each other for something, like a favor or a vote. But love that is conditional is not really love at all.

This is the point my friend Kay Coles James recently made when she wrote: "It is time for the United States to take responsibility and expand human flourishing to all of its citizens, not just most of them." She was criticized, but she is right. All Americans deserve no less.

In her incredible life, Kay has faced closed hearts, minds and doors. However, with equal parts kindness and courage, she never stopped treating people the way she wanted to be treated. She prioritized relational development over racial division, moving from public housing to the White House and America's most influential group of experts.

Which brings me back to today: like all crises, those that are happening now do not tell us what we are, but reveal what we are not. And both the COVID-19 blockade and the tragic death of George Floyd reveal the same thing: none of us is not essential.

After all, what is a business without its customers or a school without its students? And why did so many Americans fill our streets if not to demonstrate a simple but powerful point?

Because, deep in our hearts, we know that we are all essential. And we believe that if our nation is faithful to that unifying foundation, it will be stronger than ever.

