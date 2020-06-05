JCPenney announces 154 stores slated to close this summer

By
Zaheer
-
0
1



The company, one of the most high-profile retailers to file for bankruptcy protection after being hit by the coronavirus, said it expects the store's closing sales to last around three months, and will announce additional closings in the coming weeks.

"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring that we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to enable us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come, "said Jill Soltau, executive director of JCPenney, in a statement.

Here is the list of the 154 stores located to close …

Alabama:

Covington shopping center, in Andalusia

Regency Square in Florence

Jackson Square in Scottsboro

Spanish Fort Town Center, at Spanish Fort

Arizona:

Little Creek Center in Cottonwood

Christown Spectrum in Phoenix

El Con Shopping Center, in Tucson

Arkansas

Independence Center in Batesville

Conway Towne Center, in Conway

Mellor Park Mall, in El Dorado

The Fashion Center at Harrison

California:

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, in Chino

The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street in Delano

San Luis Plaza, in Los Baños

Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles

Inner Center, in San Bernardino

West Valley Mall in Tracy

Field Square in Turlock

Yreka Junction Shopping Center in Yreka

Colorado:

Durango shopping center, in Durango

The JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive in Fort Collins

Greeley Mall in Greeley

River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose

Connecticut:

Torrington Commons, in Torrington

Florida:

Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton

Coralwood Mall in Cape Coral

Downtown Gulf Coast, Fort Myers

Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville

Eagle Ridge Mall on Lake Wales

Santa Rosa Shopping Center, in Mary Esther

Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando

Lakeshore Mall in Sebring

Westshore Plaza in Tampa

Georgia:

Georgia Square in Athens

Northlake Mall in Atlanta

Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville

Mount Berry Mall, in Rome

Statesboro Mall, in Statesboro

Hatcher Point Mall at Waycross

Idaho:

Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston

Bonner Mall in Ponderay

Illinois:

Northfield Square in Bourbonnais

River Oaks shopping center, in the city of Calumet

University Mall at Carbondale

Freeport Shopping Center, Freeport

Times Square Mall at Mt. Vernon

Indiana:

Bedford City Fair, Bedford

Concord Mall at Elkhart

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis

Kokomo shopping center in Kokomo

River Point Mall in Madison

Muncie Mall, in Muncie

Pilgrim Place Shopping Center, Plymouth

Richmond Square in Richmond

Vincennes Square, in Vincennes

Iowa:

The JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street in Carroll

Marshalltown Mall, in Marshalltown

Kansas:

Flint Hills Village in Emporia

Liberal Plaza, in Liberal

Central Shopping Center, in Salina

Kentucky:

Green River Plaza in Campbellsville

Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville

Bradford Square in Hopkinsville

Market Square in Maysville

Middlesboro Shopping Center, Middlesboro

Town Square Shopping Center in Owensboro

Louisiana:

Acadiana shopping center in Lafayette

Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie

Regal Court Mall in Shreveport

Maryland:

Boulevard @ Box Hill in Abingdon

Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham

Country Club Mall, in La Vale

Michigan:

Alpena Mall, in Alpena

Cadillac Shopping Center, in Cadillac

The JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell St in Petoskey

Minnesota:

Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids

Eden Prairie Center at Eden Prairie

Grove Square Mall in Maple Grove

Kandi shopping center in Willmar

Mississippi:

Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel

Starkville Crossing, in Starkville

Missouri:

Bolger Square in Independence

Kirksville Mall in Kirksville

Montana:

Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman

Nebraska:

Conestoga Mall, on Grand Island

New Hampshire

West Street Shopping Center in Keene

Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway

Lilac Shopping Center in Rochester

Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon

New Mexico:

White Sands Mall, in Alamogordo

NY:

Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn

Batavia city center in Batavia

Roseland Shopping Center, in Canandaigua

Sangertown Square Shopping Center in New Hartford

Oswego Square in Oswego

Freedom Mall in Rome

Destiny USA in Syracuse

North Carolina:

Henderson Square in Henderson

Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton

Twin Rivers Shopping Center in New Bern

North Hills Mall in Raleigh

Richmond Plaza in Rockingham

Ohio:

Chapel Hill Shopping Center in Akron

Tri County Plaza in Akron

Carnation Mall at Alliance

Ashtabula Mall, in Ashtabula

Governors Plaza in Cincinnati

Northtowne Mall, in challenge

Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool

The Shoppes At Parma, in Parma

Miami Valley Mall, in Piqua

Oklahoma:

Oakwood Mall in Enid

Tandy Town Mall in McAlester

Town Center Plaza in Midwest City

Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee

Shawnee Mall, in Shawnee

Tulsa walk, in Tulsa

Oregon:

Cascade Village in Bend

McMinnville Plaza, in McMinnville

Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg

Salem Center, Salem

Pennsylvania:

Clearview Mall in Butler

North Hanover Mall in Hannover

Beaver Valley Mall, in Monaca

Monroeville Mall, in Monroeville

Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, in Tarentum

South Carolina:

Anderson Mall in Anderson

Cross Creek Shopping Center, Beaufort

Magnolia Mall in Florence

Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach

Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg

Rock Hill Galleria, in Rock Hill

South Dakota:

University Mall at Brookings

Tennessee:

Bradley Square in Cleveland

Columbia Mall in Columbia

Dyersburg Shopping Center in Dyersburg

Kingsport City Center, Kingsport

Foothills Mall in Maryville

Three Star Mall in McMinnville

Texas:

Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas

Crossroads Mall in Greenville

West Hills Mall in Huntsville

Music City Mall in Lewisville

Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin

Palestine Mall, in Palestine

Mirabeau Square in Paris

Utah:

Layton Hills Mall, in Layton

Cache Valley Mall in Logan

Vermont:

Bennington Square in Bennington

Berlin Mall in Berlin

Virginia:

Danville Shopping Center in Danville

Colonial shopping center in Staunton

Wisconsin:

Crossroads Shopping Center, Menomonee Falls



