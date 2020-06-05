JCPenney announces 154 stores slated to close this summer

The company, one of the most high-profile retailers to file for bankruptcy protection after being hit by the coronavirus, said it expects the store's closing sales to last around three months, and will announce additional closings in the coming weeks.
"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring that we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to enable us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come, "said Jill Soltau, executive director of JCPenney, in a statement.
Alabama:
Covington shopping center, in Andalusia
Regency Square in Florence
Jackson Square in Scottsboro
Spanish Fort Town Center, at Spanish Fort
Arizona:
Little Creek Center in Cottonwood
Christown Spectrum in Phoenix
El Con Shopping Center, in Tucson
Arkansas
Independence Center in Batesville
Conway Towne Center, in Conway
Mellor Park Mall, in El Dorado
The Fashion Center at Harrison
California:
Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, in Chino
The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street in Delano
San Luis Plaza, in Los Baños
Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles
Inner Center, in San Bernardino
West Valley Mall in Tracy
Field Square in Turlock
Yreka Junction Shopping Center in Yreka
Colorado:
Durango shopping center, in Durango
The JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive in Fort Collins
Greeley Mall in Greeley
River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose
Connecticut:
Torrington Commons, in Torrington
Florida:
Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton
Coralwood Mall in Cape Coral
Downtown Gulf Coast, Fort Myers
Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville
Eagle Ridge Mall on Lake Wales
Santa Rosa Shopping Center, in Mary Esther
Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando
Lakeshore Mall in Sebring
Westshore Plaza in Tampa
Georgia:
Georgia Square in Athens
Northlake Mall in Atlanta
Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville
Mount Berry Mall, in Rome
Statesboro Mall, in Statesboro
Hatcher Point Mall at Waycross
Idaho:
Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston
Bonner Mall in Ponderay
Illinois:
Northfield Square in Bourbonnais
River Oaks shopping center, in the city of Calumet
University Mall at Carbondale
Freeport Shopping Center, Freeport
Times Square Mall at Mt. Vernon
Indiana:
Bedford City Fair, Bedford
Concord Mall at Elkhart
NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis
Kokomo shopping center in Kokomo
River Point Mall in Madison
Muncie Mall, in Muncie
Pilgrim Place Shopping Center, Plymouth
Richmond Square in Richmond
Vincennes Square, in Vincennes
Iowa:
The JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street in Carroll
Marshalltown Mall, in Marshalltown
Kansas:
Flint Hills Village in Emporia
Liberal Plaza, in Liberal
Central Shopping Center, in Salina
Kentucky:
Green River Plaza in Campbellsville
Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville
Bradford Square in Hopkinsville
Market Square in Maysville
Middlesboro Shopping Center, Middlesboro
Town Square Shopping Center in Owensboro
Louisiana:
Acadiana shopping center in Lafayette
Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie
Regal Court Mall in Shreveport
Maryland:
Boulevard @ Box Hill in Abingdon
Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham
Country Club Mall, in La Vale
Michigan:
Alpena Mall, in Alpena
Cadillac Shopping Center, in Cadillac
The JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell St in Petoskey
Minnesota:
Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids
Eden Prairie Center at Eden Prairie
Grove Square Mall in Maple Grove
Kandi shopping center in Willmar
Mississippi:
Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel
Starkville Crossing, in Starkville
Missouri:
Bolger Square in Independence
Kirksville Mall in Kirksville
Montana:
Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman
Nebraska:
Conestoga Mall, on Grand Island
New Hampshire
West Street Shopping Center in Keene
Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway
Lilac Shopping Center in Rochester
Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon
New Mexico:
White Sands Mall, in Alamogordo
NY:
Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn
Batavia city center in Batavia
Roseland Shopping Center, in Canandaigua
Sangertown Square Shopping Center in New Hartford
Oswego Square in Oswego
Freedom Mall in Rome
Destiny USA in Syracuse
North Carolina:
Henderson Square in Henderson
Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton
Twin Rivers Shopping Center in New Bern
North Hills Mall in Raleigh
Richmond Plaza in Rockingham
Ohio:
Chapel Hill Shopping Center in Akron
Tri County Plaza in Akron
Carnation Mall at Alliance
Ashtabula Mall, in Ashtabula
Governors Plaza in Cincinnati
Northtowne Mall, in challenge
Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool
The Shoppes At Parma, in Parma
Miami Valley Mall, in Piqua
Oklahoma:
Oakwood Mall in Enid
Tandy Town Mall in McAlester
Town Center Plaza in Midwest City
Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee
Shawnee Mall, in Shawnee
Tulsa walk, in Tulsa
Oregon:
Cascade Village in Bend
McMinnville Plaza, in McMinnville
Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg
Salem Center, Salem
Pennsylvania:
Clearview Mall in Butler
North Hanover Mall in Hannover
Beaver Valley Mall, in Monaca
Monroeville Mall, in Monroeville
Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, in Tarentum
South Carolina:
Anderson Mall in Anderson
Cross Creek Shopping Center, Beaufort
Magnolia Mall in Florence
Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach
Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg
Rock Hill Galleria, in Rock Hill
South Dakota:
University Mall at Brookings
Tennessee:
Bradley Square in Cleveland
Columbia Mall in Columbia
Dyersburg Shopping Center in Dyersburg
Kingsport City Center, Kingsport
Foothills Mall in Maryville
Three Star Mall in McMinnville
Texas:
Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas
Crossroads Mall in Greenville
West Hills Mall in Huntsville
Music City Mall in Lewisville
Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin
Palestine Mall, in Palestine
Mirabeau Square in Paris
Utah:
Layton Hills Mall, in Layton
Cache Valley Mall in Logan
Vermont:
Bennington Square in Bennington
Berlin Mall in Berlin
Virginia:
Danville Shopping Center in Danville
Colonial shopping center in Staunton
Wisconsin:
Crossroads Shopping Center, Menomonee Falls