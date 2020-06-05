JCPenney announces 154 stores slated to close this summer







The company, one of the most high-profile retailers to file for bankruptcy protection after being hit by the coronavirus, said it expects the store's closing sales to last around three months, and will announce additional closings in the coming weeks.

"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring that we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to enable us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come, "said Jill Soltau, executive director of JCPenney, in a statement.

Here is the list of the 154 stores located to close … Alabama: Covington shopping center, in Andalusia Regency Square in Florence Jackson Square in Scottsboro Spanish Fort Town Center, at Spanish Fort Arizona: Little Creek Center in Cottonwood Christown Spectrum in Phoenix El Con Shopping Center, in Tucson Arkansas Independence Center in Batesville Conway Towne Center, in Conway Mellor Park Mall, in El Dorado The Fashion Center at Harrison California: Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, in Chino The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street in Delano San Luis Plaza, in Los Baños Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles Inner Center, in San Bernardino West Valley Mall in Tracy Field Square in Turlock Yreka Junction Shopping Center in Yreka Colorado: Durango shopping center, in Durango The JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive in Fort Collins Greeley Mall in Greeley River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose Connecticut: Torrington Commons, in Torrington Florida: Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton Coralwood Mall in Cape Coral Downtown Gulf Coast, Fort Myers Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville Eagle Ridge Mall on Lake Wales Santa Rosa Shopping Center, in Mary Esther Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando Lakeshore Mall in Sebring Westshore Plaza in Tampa Georgia: Georgia Square in Athens Northlake Mall in Atlanta Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville Mount Berry Mall, in Rome Statesboro Mall, in Statesboro Hatcher Point Mall at Waycross Idaho: Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston Bonner Mall in Ponderay Illinois: Northfield Square in Bourbonnais River Oaks shopping center, in the city of Calumet University Mall at Carbondale Freeport Shopping Center, Freeport Times Square Mall at Mt. Vernon Indiana: Bedford City Fair, Bedford Concord Mall at Elkhart NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis Kokomo shopping center in Kokomo River Point Mall in Madison Muncie Mall, in Muncie Pilgrim Place Shopping Center, Plymouth Richmond Square in Richmond Vincennes Square, in Vincennes Iowa: The JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street in Carroll Marshalltown Mall, in Marshalltown Kansas: Flint Hills Village in Emporia Liberal Plaza, in Liberal Central Shopping Center, in Salina Kentucky: Green River Plaza in Campbellsville Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville Bradford Square in Hopkinsville Market Square in Maysville Middlesboro Shopping Center, Middlesboro Town Square Shopping Center in Owensboro Louisiana: Acadiana shopping center in Lafayette Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie Regal Court Mall in Shreveport Maryland: Boulevard @ Box Hill in Abingdon Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham Country Club Mall, in La Vale Michigan: Alpena Mall, in Alpena Cadillac Shopping Center, in Cadillac The JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell St in Petoskey Minnesota: Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids Eden Prairie Center at Eden Prairie Grove Square Mall in Maple Grove Kandi shopping center in Willmar Mississippi: Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel Starkville Crossing, in Starkville Missouri: Bolger Square in Independence Kirksville Mall in Kirksville Montana: Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman Nebraska: Conestoga Mall, on Grand Island New Hampshire West Street Shopping Center in Keene Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway Lilac Shopping Center in Rochester Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon New Mexico: White Sands Mall, in Alamogordo NY: Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn Batavia city center in Batavia Roseland Shopping Center, in Canandaigua Sangertown Square Shopping Center in New Hartford Oswego Square in Oswego Freedom Mall in Rome Destiny USA in Syracuse North Carolina: Henderson Square in Henderson Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton Twin Rivers Shopping Center in New Bern North Hills Mall in Raleigh Richmond Plaza in Rockingham Ohio: Chapel Hill Shopping Center in Akron Tri County Plaza in Akron Carnation Mall at Alliance Ashtabula Mall, in Ashtabula Governors Plaza in Cincinnati Northtowne Mall, in challenge Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool The Shoppes At Parma, in Parma Miami Valley Mall, in Piqua Oklahoma: Oakwood Mall in Enid Tandy Town Mall in McAlester Town Center Plaza in Midwest City Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee Shawnee Mall, in Shawnee Tulsa walk, in Tulsa Oregon: Cascade Village in Bend McMinnville Plaza, in McMinnville Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg Salem Center, Salem Pennsylvania: Clearview Mall in Butler North Hanover Mall in Hannover Beaver Valley Mall, in Monaca Monroeville Mall, in Monroeville Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, in Tarentum South Carolina: Anderson Mall in Anderson Cross Creek Shopping Center, Beaufort Magnolia Mall in Florence Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg Rock Hill Galleria, in Rock Hill South Dakota: University Mall at Brookings Tennessee: Bradley Square in Cleveland Columbia Mall in Columbia Dyersburg Shopping Center in Dyersburg Kingsport City Center, Kingsport Foothills Mall in Maryville Three Star Mall in McMinnville Texas: Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas Crossroads Mall in Greenville West Hills Mall in Huntsville Music City Mall in Lewisville Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin Palestine Mall, in Palestine Mirabeau Square in Paris Utah: Layton Hills Mall, in Layton Cache Valley Mall in Logan Vermont: Bennington Square in Bennington Berlin Mall in Berlin Virginia: Danville Shopping Center in Danville Colonial shopping center in Staunton Wisconsin: Crossroads Shopping Center, Menomonee Falls





