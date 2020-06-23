JCPenney closes 13 other stores

The department store chain, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is slowly moving toward its goal of closing 250 stores, about 30% of its network of 846 locations.

The company previously said it expects 200 of those closings to occur later this summer, and the remaining 50 to close by next summer. Most of the 13 stores in the last round will begin clearance sales around July 3. Seven of the stores in this round are in Michigan: Greenville, Owosso, Big Rapids, Alma, Bay City, Mt. Pleasant and Okemos.

The remaining stores are in Bay Shore and Poughkeepsie, New York; Omak and Sunnyside, Washington; Hyattsville, Maryland; and Concord, California.

Before Tuesday's announcement, 136 stores had already started clearance sales.