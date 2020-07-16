JCPenney should not survive the pandemic. Here's why I could

Still, JCPenney is probably still not going crazy. Ironically, the fact that these are the worst business conditions the company has ever faced could save it in the short term.
But JCPenney's creditors, including lenders, owners, and sellers, have yet to publicly lobby for the liquidation. This week they agreed to give the company another two weeks to get approval for a recovery plan it is working on.
Experts say this is in part because creditors know they would get even less than usual by forcing the company to liquidate.
"What do you have to gain by pressing for liquidation?" said Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at research firm GlobalData. "A JCPenney liquidation is not going to increase much in the short term. All stocks are incredibly depressed. There is no one in the market to buy these things. This is one reason for investors to find a short term solution to hold things. on going ".
Shopping malls cannot lose another tenant
According to experts, it would make sense for Simon and other creditors to help keep JCPenney alive for now.
"These mall boys desperately need tenants," said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University. "There is no one looking to take up space in shopping malls. If an owner buys it, they will continue to get rent. The space does not darken and it becomes a big black eye. And they can be liquidated at will in the future when things improve. Supporting him and keeping the doors open would be the most convenient solution at the moment. "
Despite shopping mall owners' wishes to keep retailers alive, if only with life support, JCPenney is by no means certain to survive this crisis. Retailers have been known to file for bankruptcy with the intention of staying in business, only to end up closing.
Not much for this world
Therefore, JCPenney will not necessarily win a deferment, even if the liquidation has little to offer its creditors at this time.
"The next few weeks will be critical in determining JCPenney's fate," said Reshmi Basu, Debtwire's retail bankruptcy expert.
"Lenders are working with advisers to assess the value of the property," said Basu. "Historically, companies that file for bankruptcy without a plan in hand agreed upon by creditors end up liquidating."
And even if you get a short-term life, experts don't see much chance of long-term survival for the company.
"The chance of it recovering as a viable retailer is nil and none," said Cohen.