JCPenney should not survive the pandemic. Here's why I could

Still, JCPenney is probably still not going crazy. Ironically, the fact that these are the worst business conditions the company has ever faced could save it in the short term.

But JCPenney's creditors, including lenders, owners, and sellers, have yet to publicly lobby for the liquidation. This week they agreed to give the company another two weeks to get approval for a recovery plan it is working on.

Experts say this is in part because creditors know they would get even less than usual by forcing the company to liquidate.

"What do you have to gain by pressing for liquidation?" said Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at research firm GlobalData. "A JCPenney liquidation is not going to increase much in the short term. All stocks are incredibly depressed. There is no one in the market to buy these things. This is one reason for investors to find a short term solution to hold things. on going ".

Chains like JCPenney, which rely on clothing sales, have been particularly affected during this pandemic, as millions have lost their jobs and millions more are working from home and do not need clothing.

Holiday clothes don't sell well either, because many people stay home. Many parents are likely to switch back-to-school purchases from clothing to technology if their children will re-learn remotely this fall.

"Clothing is the weakest part of retail at the moment," said Sarah Wyeth, chief retail credit analyst at Standard & Poor & # 39; s. "People are not buying office clothes, not even casual businesses. And what they are buying, they are not going to the shopping malls. They are on a trip to objective ( TGT ) where they already buy food, because they tend to make fewer trips. "

Therefore, retailers who rely on clothing sales have been particularly affected in this crisis. J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, and Brooks Brothers recently filed for bankruptcy. Heritage Brands, a clothing retailer that had been a mainstay of shopping malls, announced this week that it will close all of its 162 stores that sell brands such as Van Heusen, Izod and Arrow dress shirts. AND Custom brands ( TLRD ) and Ascena Retail Group ( ASNA ) , clothing store owners like Men & # 39; s Wearhouse and Ann Taylor also warned they may be forced to file for bankruptcy.

Shopping malls cannot lose another tenant

Mall operator Simon Property Group ( SPG ) He is reportedly interested in buying the chain according to multiple news reports. Simon was part of the group that bought Forever 21 as part of that retailer's bankruptcy process just before the pandemic hit retail in the United States. Simon did not respond to a request for comment.

According to experts, it would make sense for Simon and other creditors to help keep JCPenney alive for now.

"These mall boys desperately need tenants," said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University. "There is no one looking to take up space in shopping malls. If an owner buys it, they will continue to get rent. The space does not darken and it becomes a big black eye. And they can be liquidated at will in the future when things improve. Supporting him and keeping the doors open would be the most convenient solution at the moment. "

Traditional shopping malls faced problems with store closings and reduced foot traffic even before the pandemic. A record 9,300 stores closed last year, and closings could almost triple to 25,000 in 2020. In February Macy & # 39; s ( METER ) , another presenter at the mall, announced plans to close 125 additional stores in the next three years.

Despite shopping mall owners' wishes to keep retailers alive, if only with life support, JCPenney is by no means certain to survive this crisis. Retailers have been known to file for bankruptcy with the intention of staying in business, only to end up closing.

Pier 1, which filed for bankruptcy with the intention of staying in business, is now in the process of closing all of its stores and closing the business.

Not much for this world

Therefore, JCPenney will not necessarily win a deferment, even if the liquidation has little to offer its creditors at this time.

"The next few weeks will be critical in determining JCPenney's fate," said Reshmi Basu, Debtwire's retail bankruptcy expert.

"Lenders are working with advisers to assess the value of the property," said Basu. "Historically, companies that file for bankruptcy without a plan in hand agreed upon by creditors end up liquidating."

And even if you get a short-term life, experts don't see much chance of long-term survival for the company.

"The chance of it recovering as a viable retailer is nil and none," said Cohen.