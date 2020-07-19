Jean-Gabriel Pageau begins to mix with the companions of the islanders

The new coronavirus pandemic changed everyone's life. For Jean-Gabriel Pageau, it created havoc.

He was already undergoing a new transition, playing for a new team in a new country after being traded to the islanders in February. Then hockey stopped due to the virus.

"It was definitely a different feeling how it all happened," he said during a Zoom call on Saturday. "It happened very fast."

There was an added bonus: the opportunity to really get to know your teammates and the system the islanders play during this mini training camp. There really wasn't time for that in the seven games he played coming from the senators and signing a six-year, $ 30 million extension with the islanders.

"It's a great benefit for sure. It gives me time to spend with the guys. I know them a little more. Practice more, too, with the team," said Pageau, 27, in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2020 , a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third round in 2022, he said. "That's something you don't usually have much time for during the year." It really helps me. "

It has only been practice and a few disputes, but Pageau's teammates and coach Barry Trotz have liked what they have seen since the team returned to the ice together. Pageau provides them with a quality third-line pivot, a center that offers depth and allows Derick Brassard and Josh Bailey to return to where Troz feels they fit better. The islands had been forced to mix and match in the center before landing Pageau.

"You can see that he is more natural there," said Trotz. "I thought [on Saturday] Pag looked much more comfortable. It's starting to look a lot more comfortable. "

At the time of the exchange, he was having a professional year, producing the best 24 goals and 16 assists. In seven games with the Islands, he had scored twice, without getting an assist. Now, after this long layoff, you can be better prepared to make a difference.

"Anyone who has been changed by the deadline for any team in this tournament, I think they will benefit from it," said Trotz. "I don't think you're yourself until you have multiple games and a training camp. I think this is for the best, not just for Pag, but for anyone who has been traded during the deadline."