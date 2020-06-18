Jean Kennedy Smith, JFK's last surviving brother, dies at 92







"It is the end of an era," Kym Smith said of her mother's passing.

"She lived a great life" and it was vibrant until her death, her daughter told CNN.

Smith was the youngest daughter of Rose and Joseph Kennedy, born in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 20, 1928. She was the eighth daughter of nine in a family that was such an important force in American politics and society for decades.

Smith was the United States Ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s, playing a key role in the Northern Ireland peace process. At 65, she was appointed to the post by President Bill Clinton and served from 1993 to 1998.