Jean Kennedy Smith, JFK's last surviving brother, dies at 92

"It is the end of an era," Kym Smith said of her mother's passing.
"She lived a great life" and it was vibrant until her death, her daughter told CNN.
Smith was the youngest daughter of Rose and Joseph Kennedy, born in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 20, 1928. She was the eighth daughter of nine in a family that was such an important force in American politics and society for decades.
Smith was the United States Ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s, playing a key role in the Northern Ireland peace process. At 65, she was appointed to the post by President Bill Clinton and served from 1993 to 1998.
Kym Smith told CNN that her mother was very proud of the Irish peace deal that she helped negotiate.
"He did an amazing job in the peace process," said Kym Smith. "She worked tirelessly."
Smith's first foray into national politics was campaigning for his older brother, then Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, while seeking the presidency in 1960, according to the Kennedy Presidential Library.
Smith would later accompany then-President Kennedy on his visit to Ireland in June 1963, the home of his ancestors, five months before his assassination in Dallas.
Two of his other older brothers, Robert F. Kennedy and Edward "Ted" Kennedy, became American senators.
In 1974 Smith founded Very Special Arts, a non-profit organization affiliated with the Kennedy Center that provides arts and education opportunities for people with disabilities.
He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for his work with VSA.
In 1956, she married the late Stephen E. Smith, a transportation executive. Together they had four children: Stephen Jr., William, Amanda and Kym.