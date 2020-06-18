Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving JFK brother and former United States Ambassador to Ireland, died at 92

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving brother of President John F. Kennedy and a former ambassador to Ireland, died Wednesday, his daughter confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92 years old.

Smith died at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times.

Smith was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy, and she tragically survived several of them for decades. His siblings included older brother Joseph Kennedy Jr., killed in action during World War II; Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, who died in a 1948 plane crash; the President, assassinated in 1963, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, assassinated in 1968. Senator Edward Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy brothers, died of brain cancer in August 2009, the same month that his sister Eunice Kennedy died. Shriver.

Smith, who married financial adviser to the Kennedy family and future White House chief of staff Stephen Edward Smith in 1956, was seen for much of her life as a quiet sister who rejected reflectors. In his memoir "The Nine of Us", published in 2016, he wrote that most of the time his childhood seemed "exceptional."

"It is difficult for me to fully understand that I was growing up with siblings who eventually occupy the highest offices in our nation, including the President of the United States," he explained. “At the time, they were just my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration. "

Although he never ran for office, he campaigned for his brothers, traveling the country for the then Sen. John F. Kennedy while seeking the presidency in 1960. In 1963, she stepped in for a traveling Jacqueline Kennedy and organized a state dinner for the President of Ireland. The same year, he accompanied his brother, the first Irish Catholic President, on his famous visit to Ireland. Her great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, was from Dunganstown in County Wexford in southeastern Ireland.

Three decades later, she was named ambassador to Ireland by President Bill Clinton, who called her "as Irish as an American can be."

During her confirmation hearing, she recalled the trip with her brother and described it as "one of the most moving experiences of my own life."

As ambassador, she played a role in the Northern Ireland peace process. He helped persuade Clinton to grant a controversial visa in 1994 to Gerry Adams, head of the Sinn Fein party linked to the Irish Republican Army. The move challenged the British government, which called Adams a terrorist.

He later called the criticism of his actions towards the IRA "unfortunate" and said he thought history would credit the Clinton administration for aiding the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern said in 1998 that "it is not an understatement to say that if (the Adams visa) did not happen at the time, perhaps other events might not have taken place."

However, in 1996, Smith was reprimanded by Secretary of State Warren Christopher for punishing two of his officers who opposed the visa for Adams.

In December 1998, Smith again risked controversy by taking communion at a Protestant cathedral in Dublin, against the bishops of his Roman Catholic church.

His decision was a strong personal gesture of support for Irish President Mary McAleese, a fellow Catholic who had been criticized by the Irish bishops for joining the Protestant Communion Service.

"Religion, after all, is about bringing people together," Smith told The Irish Times. "We all have our own way of going to God."

When she resigned as ambassador in 1998, she received Irish citizenship for "distinguished service to the nation."

Diplomacy, along with politics, also ran in the Kennedy family. Her father was ambassador to the United Kingdom from 1938 to 1940. Niece Caroline Kennedy was an ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration.

"We are the first father and daughter ambassadors," Smith told The Irish Times in 1997. "So I don't recall a time when we weren't an active in-laws."

In 1974 Smith founded Very Special Arts, an educational program that supports artists with physical or mental disabilities. Her 1993 book with George Plimpton, "Chronicles of Courage: Very Special Artists," features interviews with disabled artists. The program followed in the footsteps of her sister Eunice's creation of the Special Olympics for disabled athletes.

Smith and her husband had four children, Stephen Jr., William, Amanda, and Kym. Her husband died in 1990.

Her son, Dr. William Kennedy Smith, made headlines in 1991, when he was charged with rape at the Kennedy Estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He was acquitted after a highly publicized trial that included the testimony of his uncle, Senator Edward Kennedy, who had woken up his nephew and son to go to some nightclubs that Easter weekend.

Among Smith's other brothers, Rosemary died in 2005; and Patricia in 2006.

"Certainly a distinctive feature of our family was its size," Smith wrote in his memoirs. “A child in a large family constantly feels surrounded and supported. For me, there was always someone to play with or someone to talk to around the corner, on the porch, or in the next room. I never felt alone. "