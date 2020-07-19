Jed Lowrie doesn't seem to start the season with the Mets

Jed Lowrie's chances of starting the season as an active player for the Mets seem to have evaporated.

The veteran infielder's mobility problems are still so pronounced that coach Luis Rojas said Saturday that Lowrie was not available for the two exhibition games this weekend against the Yankees.

"He looks great at the plate, we are very happy with his looks," Rojas said at Citi Field before the Mets' 9-3 loss to the Yankees. "But there is still a progression you need to play in this type of game, one exhibition game against another uniform."

"The progression of the base run, also some moves on the defensive side, some plays, we want to see that progression and then we can reevaluate his ability for these games."

Lowrie, who arrived before last season on a two-year contract worth $ 20 million, appeared in just nine games in 2019 due to a variety of injuries. He has been wearing a substantial left leg brace at camp, but has declined to specify the nature of his injury.

Matt Adams exercised the release clause in his contract and opted for free agency. The veteran slugger came on a minor league contract last winter, but the Mets' multitude of first-base options, starting with Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith, did not work to his advantage. Even with the implementation of DH, there didn't seem to be much room for Adams, given the return of Yoenis Céspedes and the possibility that Rojas could use players like Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis on the spot.

Jeff McNeil and Wilson Ramos were the only Mets regulars absent from Saturday's starting lineup as Rojas decided to look at other players. Max Moroff started at third base, with Tomas Nido behind the plate. McNeil is expected to start Sunday's game at Yankee Stadium, but Ramos could have another day off so Rojas can get a job for Rene Rivera, Ali Sánchez or Patrick Mazeika. The Mets face a decision at reserve receiver. The fact that Nido has no remaining minor league options could give him a head start for a job.

Jacob deGrom is slated to launch a mock game Sunday at Citi Field, before many of his teammates leave for the Bronx. His pitch count is expected to be around 60, which would put him in position for a possible 85-pitch outing Friday in the season opener against the Braves. DeGrom left an intrasquad scrimmage after just one inning on Tuesday due to back strain. Walker Lockett is slated to launch against deGrom in the mock game.

Rojas said Cano, who hit the third Saturday, will likely stay in the middle of the lineup once the season begins.