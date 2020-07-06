Jed Lowrie keeps the wound a mystery after 'full' training of the Mets

Luis Rojas described Jed Lowrie as "complete" for Sunday afternoon's training and pretend play. The Mets probably hope there is another level he can reach after Lowrie, sporting what he called his "functional" brace, he carefully ran the bases and appeared to be favoring his injured left side that remains a mystery.

But at least the veteran wounded veteran infielder was on the field, taking two at-bats against live pitchers, trying to overcome the issues that have kept him sidelined as Met.

"It's frustrating. Obviously, it didn't go as expected," Lowrie, 36, said in a Zoom video call on Sunday night from Citi Field on the third day of spring 2.0 training. "But listen, I will focus on whatever I can do and what they ask of me, because we have this 60 game sprint. … My hope is that as I continue to do these strengthening exercises, I can increase that workload. But we will have to play that day to day, see how it reacts, see how the treatment is helping. "

Lowrie, who signed a two-year, $ 20 million contract prior to last season, danced on the injury he's dealing with, saying he doesn't want to be a distraction. When it was suggested that the mystery of what has been bothering him since spring training in 2019 could be a distraction in itself, he said, "Listen, that's something I'll leave on Twitterverse. All I can say is that I'm doing As a professional, I am doing everything possible to enter the field. "

He declined to say what percentage he was running in, although he noted that running "is probably the activity I feel the most about."

If Lowrie has a role in the Mets, he is likely to be a designated hitter or pinch-hitter, with Jeff McNeil as everyday third baseman and Robinson Cano as regular second baseman. Both Rojas and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen have suggested using Lowrie at DH as a possibility, although it would be one of many options there.

Lowrie received just eight at-bats in his first season with the Mets, all as a pinch hitter, and when spring training was suspended on March 12 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, he had not yet appeared in an exhibition game. Although he had participated in baseball activities, it was believed that the season would begin on the disabled list due to his lack of mobility. It remains uncertain whether that will be the case once this shortened season begins, though Lowrie at least tested his leg on Sunday, albeit with a brace he thinks he can play on.

"I chose to come here. I want to be part of this organization and be part of something fun, "said Lowrie, who struck out and lined up center field in his two at-bats against Dellin Betances." So I want to focus on the task at hand. We have this little window of games and I hope I can contribute to something great. So I signed here. "